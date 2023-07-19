N.H. Governor Sununu heads to US southern border

Governor Chris Sununu will take a two-night trip to Texas this week to thank the New Hampshire National Guard troops serving along the border. He plans to meet with most of the more than 160 service members he sent there last fall on a yearlong deployment.

Their efforts to help US Customs and Border Patrol with surveillance to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking as part of a federal mobilization are important for the whole country, he said.

“The crisis at the southern border affects all 50 states, and it’s important to get an on-the-ground look and hear directly from stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

Sununu is scheduled to join the New Hampshire Executive Council for a regular meeting Wednesday morning in Dover. Then he’ll head south Wednesday evening for a series of stops Thursday and Friday in Texas, according to his office. His itinerary includes meetings with New Hampshire service members and Texas Department of Safety officials, plus a tour of remote video surveillance sites and an air patrol tour of the Rio Grande River.

A spokesperson confirmed that Sununu is traveling in his capacity as governor, so it’s a taxpayer-funded trip.

Sununu’s junket comes as he aims to stay involved in Republican politics at a national level. When he announced his decision last month not to seek the GOP presidential nomination, he said he would take an active role from the sidelines of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary — a role in which he’s been meeting with Republican candidates and assessing which one he’ll endorse.

“I’m going to be on the trail with all or most of them, I think, over the next few months,” Sununu said in a radio interview Tuesday on WFEA’s Morning Update with Drew Cline. “I’ve offered to go to events with them and kind of see how they retail-politic.”

Sununu has argued that there is a crisis at the northern border as well. While federal authorities have reported a significant uptick in illegal crossings along Canada’s border, officials haven’t provided state-specific data, so it’s not clear how many of those crossings impact New Hampshire directly. Still, state lawmakers approved a budget last month with $1.4 million for stepped-up enforcement along the state’s roughly 58-mile border.

There’s also still an open question about whether Sununu will seek a fifth two-year term in 2024. He’s signaled that he likely won’t, but he hasn’t locked in his answer, and some are urging him to do so now that a Democratic gubernatorial contest has taken shape.

Sununu told Cline that he’ll finalize his decision soon.

“Chill out. Like, it is still early,” he said. “Anyone who thinks it is not crazy-early is just overly anxious.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com.