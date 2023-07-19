Brockton boy, 15, killed in Randolph crash, three passengers injured

A 15-year-old Brockton resident was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Randolph, officials said.
Around 10:30 p.m., a 2011 Nissan Altima was heading south on North Main Street when it veered off the road and hit a tree, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.
Officials said Terry Boston Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers, a male and two females, were taken to area hospitals, with the male passenger “admitted to intensive care” at Boston Medical Center, Morrissey’s office said.
No charges have been filed. Asked who was driving when the car crashed, a spokesperson for Morrissey said that was “part of what the investigation will establish.”
“I join the Randolph Police in extending my condolences to young Mr. Boston’s family on this tragic loss of life,” Morrissey said.
