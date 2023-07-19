Brockton boy, 15, killed in Randolph crash, three passengers injured

A 15-year-old Brockton resident was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Randolph, officials said.

Around 10:30 p.m., a 2011 Nissan Altima was heading south on North Main Street when it veered off the road and hit a tree, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

Officials said Terry Boston Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers, a male and two females, were taken to area hospitals, with the male passenger “admitted to intensive care” at Boston Medical Center, Morrissey’s office said.