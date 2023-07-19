R.I. launches website to centralize search for affordable housing

PROVIDENCE — It’s like Zillow, but for homes you can actually afford.

On Wednesday, Rhode Island Housing launched Housing Search R.I., a free online database to help tenants to find units they can afford while allowing landlords and property owners to advertise their affordable and available units.

The online searchable system includes information on low-income rental units across the state, which includes contact information for developments, any necessary applications, and key populations — such as residents who are elderly, have disabilities, or families who have been impacted by domestic violence — that a unit might ideally serve.