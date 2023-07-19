R.I. launches website to centralize search for affordable housing

PROVIDENCE — It’s like Zillow, but for homes you can actually afford.
On Wednesday, Rhode Island Housing launched Housing Search R.I., a free online database to help tenants to find units they can afford while allowing landlords and property owners to advertise their affordable and available units.
The online searchable system includes information on low-income rental units across the state, which includes contact information for developments, any necessary applications, and key populations — such as residents who are elderly, have disabilities, or families who have been impacted by domestic violence — that a unit might ideally serve.
According to the website, there are more than 650 units available in Rhode Island where the rents range from $0 to $1,900 per month.
Advertisement
The database also includes listings of affordable homes to buy, an affordability calculator, and list of community resources. It’s available in English, Spanish, and dozens of other languages.
Each listing includes unit characteristics, such as when it might be available to move in, rent levels, site amenities, and photos of the property.
“Too many families already face barriers to accessing a home that’s affordable — finding basic information on available units throughout our state and how to apply shouldn’t be one of them,” said Carol Ventura, the executive director of Rhode Island Housing.
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.