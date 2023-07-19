Roxbury man sentenced to eight years in prison for rape

His eight-year sentence will be served after he completes a previous three-to-four-year sentence for attacking a Suffolk County jail caseworker in September 2022, the statement said.

Ahmad Maiden, 44, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court. He was additionally sentenced to three years of probation for multiple assault and battery charges, a kidnapping with sexual assault charge, and a strangulation charge, the statement said.

A Roxbury man was sentenced to eight years in prison for kidnapping and raping a woman in his home on July 2021, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

“Our neighborhoods are safer today with this dangerous man in a prison cell,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in statement. The “sentence is a just disposition for such a brutal, sadistic attack.”

According to the DA’s office, Maiden and the woman went to his house to do drugs after they met near Boston Medical Center at Massachusetts Avenue. Inside Maiden’s apartment, the two were having consensual sex until Maiden choked, punched, and slapped the woman, threatening her with a knife, the statement said. He also burned the victim’s neck and groin area with a hot crack pipe.

Maiden barricaded his bedroom with a table and TV and told the victim he had a gun in the house, which she never saw, but made her fear for her life. The woman escaped after she grabbed a knife and stabbed Maiden twice, officials said. Still holding the knife, which she later surrendered to police, the woman ran down Warren Street, where she used a passerby’s cellphone to call 911.

Maiden went to a neighbor’s apartment minutes later, where he was arrested by police that same day, the statement said.

According to court records, Maiden has previously served time for a number of drug-related charges, including possession to distribute cocaine.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.