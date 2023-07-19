Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of teenage boy in Providence

Darnell was walking with a female friend on Dexter Street, near William “Billy” H. Jones Basketball Courts and the McCrane Pool, around 10 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up. Lapatin said that several people got out and approached Darnell, and got into an argument.

Detective Major David Lapatin said that detectives have drawn an arrest warrant for Samuel Medina to charge him with the murder of 17-year-old Darnell Whitford.

PROVIDENCE — A 24-year-old man is wanted in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy near the basketball courts in the city’s West End Friday night.

Medina pulled out a gun and shot Darnell at close range, Lapatin said. Then, the assailants fled, as Darnell lay dying on the pavement, the eighth homicide in the city this year.

Lapatin didn’t say what the argument was about or why Darnell was targeted. The boy was from Warwick and Providence, and had friends in the area.

The detectives also are looking at three other suspects who were with Medina, and expect to also charge them with murder, Lapatin said.

Medina has been out on probation for a conviction of driving to endanger and causing injuries. He had been speeding on Elmwood Avenue in July 2022 and crashed into a car and two pedestrians on a sidewalk. He served a year.

Two years earlier, in June 2020, Medina was charged with carrying a gun without a license in Providence; he was ordered to serve five years of probation and give up his gun.

