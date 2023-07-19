Wesleyan joins Amherst, Johns Hopkins in banning legacy admissions

Wesleyan University is joining a select group of colleges that is ending preferences in admissions that favor children of alumni.

The college in Connecticut said Wednesday it would stop considering legacies in the wake of last month’s Supreme Court decision, which effectively ended affirmative action.

Legacies have played a negligible role in its admission process for many years, Michael Roth, the school’s president, said in a statement, but its now formalizing the end of the practice.