Woman stabbed in ear, after getting into a fight with passenger in a car in Rehoboth

A 29-year-old woman in Rehoboth was stabbed in one ear Tuesday evening after getting into a fight with another woman as they drove together in a car, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Rehoboth deputy police chief Brian J. Ramos said in a statement.
Her alleged assailant, along with two men who were also in the car, ran from the scene toward Attleboro, according to the statement.
As of late Tuesday night, the suspect had not been found, police said.
Police received a 911 call shortly before 7:30 p.m. from a residence on Smith Street. The caller reported a woman, who had apparently been stabbed, was crying in their front yard, police said.
Officers arrived to find the woman bleeding from a stab wound in one of her ears, the statement said.
The woman told police she was driving in the car north on Smith Street when a fight broke out between herself and the other woman, police said.
She pulled the car over and the fight continued outside the vehicle. The victim told police that she was stabbed outside of the vehicle, according to the statement.
The investigation is continuing.
