Woman stabbed in ear, after getting into a fight with passenger in a car in Rehoboth

A 29-year-old woman in Rehoboth was stabbed in one ear Tuesday evening after getting into a fight with another woman as they drove together in a car, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Rehoboth deputy police chief Brian J. Ramos said in a statement.

Her alleged assailant, along with two men who were also in the car, ran from the scene toward Attleboro, according to the statement.