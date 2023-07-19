In Worcester, preventing teen drownings one free swimming lesson at a time

The medical students are volunteers, and the lessons are open to any teenager age 13 and older.

The free two-hour sessions are held at a YMCA swimming pool in Worcester, where the focus is on safety essentials and “getting kids to learn to stay afloat and how to tread water,” Sarah Willey, a spokeswoman for UMass Chan Medical School, said in an e-mail.

Thousands of people die from drowning every year, and in an effort to prevent further tragedies, some students from UMass Chan Medical School are giving teenagers potentially live-saving swimming lessons in Worcester on Wednesday evenings.

The sessions take place from 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, from now through Aug. 16, at the Central Community Branch YMCA at 766 Main St. in Worcester.

There’s no residency requirement to participate in the program. “Any teen from anywhere can go,” said Willey. “They don’t need to sign up. They can literally just show up and attend.”

Organizers have been trying to get local teens from neighborhoods where there are ponds (such as Bell Pond and Coes Pond) to attend, she said.

Statistics show that for children ages 5 to 14, about 40 percent of drownings occur in natural bodies of water, and about 30 percent occur in swimming pools. For people 15 years and older, more than half of all drownings happen in natural bodies of water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC officials say drowning continues to be a serious public health problem, as about 4,000 people die from drowning in the United States every year, and about 8,000 others survive and end up in hospital emergency rooms, sometimes suffering from debilitating injuries.

Willey said the connection between UMass Chan Medical School and the YMCA was made by the foundation that was established in memory of Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, who died while trying to rescue 14-year-old Troy Love from drowning in Green Hill Pond in Worcester on June 4, 2021.

“The Familia Foundation connected us with the YMCA and then the YMCA and us took it from there,” Willey said.





























