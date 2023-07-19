Worker killed in Swampscott Quarry accident identified

Swampscott police received a 911 call around 1 p.m. regarding a problem with a rock crusher suspended above a quarry at the Aggregate Industries facility at 30 Danvers Road, Tucker’s office said.

Authorities on Wednesday identified the man killed Monday in an industrial accident at Swampscott Quarry as a 37-year-old Lynn resident.

“Perry and another worker were in the device cleaning it when an apparent mechanical malfunction occurred,” said Tucker’s office in a statement. “A nearby crane was assisting in the operation.”

Perry was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other worker wasn’t hurt, officials said.

“The death is being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, Swampscott Police and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration and Occupational Safety and Health Administration,” the statement said.

It did not offer any details on what caused the problem with the rock crusher.

In a statement Monday, Jocelyn Gerst, a spokeswoman for Holcim US, the parent company of Aggregate Industries, had confirmed Perry’s death without identifying him by name.

“The safety of our employees and contractors, and the communities in which we live and work, are our top priority,” Gerst said by e-mail. “We’d like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the individual who passed away at our Swampscott site. This is a tragic and very difficult incident.”

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing in close cooperation with MSHA and the local authorities,” the statement continued.

On Tuesday, Gerst said the company was “still in the process of investigating” the incident.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.