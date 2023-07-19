From the flood of 1927 to the flood of 2023

Massive flooding engulfed Vermont last week when up to 9 inches of rain fell on some parts of the state. What is being called a once-in-a-hundred-years storm has caused tens of millions of dollars in damage across the state. On Wednesday it claimed a human life when 63-year-old Stephen Davoll of Barre drowned in his home.

By definition, a once-in-a-century storm — meaning a weather event with, on average, a 1 percent chance of occurring in any given year — can be expected to occur roughly once every hundred years. The fact that Vermont’s flooding occurred at a time when many are intensely concerned about climate change doesn’t mean the storm was caused by global warming, but of course that is the most popular conclusion.

Advertisement

In truth, as the Vermont Historical Society notes, Vermont has a long record of floods, with more than 20 major inundations in the past 200 years. Catastrophic as recent events have been, the most devastating flooding in Vermont’s history happened in November 1927 and is regarded as the worst natural disaster in the annals of the Green Mountain State. The death toll was 84, unimaginable by today’s standards. Among those killed was the state’s lieutenant governor, who was swept away when he tried to leave his car and wade through the rising water.”

In Bolton, 19 [residents] in one boarding house drowned when the Bolton Valley Dam broke,” the historical society records. “The loss to 23 manufacturing plants was $2,812,500. In Montpelier, where only two stores carried flood insurance, the staggering loss totaled an average of $400 for every man, woman, and child in town. . . . Total damage in the state resulting from the flood was estimated at $35 million.” In 2023 dollars, that is the equivalent of $613 million.

Advertisement

In the 1927 flooding, 9,000 people — 1 out of every 39 Vermonters — were left homeless. The storms wreaked havoc on the state’s infrastructure. More than 1,250 bridges were washed away or severely damaged. In this month’s flooding, by contrast, only two bridges were destroyed.

Pedestrians navigated floodwaters outside City Hall in downtown Montpelier, July 10. Jeff Jacoby

The president at the time of the 1927 calamity was the popular Calvin Coolidge, a Vermont native. Today, vast amounts of federal funds are routinely and promptly funneled to states coping with natural disasters, but Coolidge resisted such intervention on principle, believing that relief and recovery should primarily be undertaken by the states themselves, bolstered by charitable giving. Many Vermonters shared that view, including Governor John Weeks. When US Army Capt. Charles Ferrin offered to put the military at the state’s disposal, Weeks reportedly replied: “Captain, Vermont can take care of its own.”Vermont did take care of its own.

As historian Amity Shlaes recounts, “individual Vermonters, companies, charities, and the state government did much to help themselves and the citizens.” The Legislature approved spending $8.5 million for repairs — a sum equal to half the state’s annual budget (and the equivalent of $150 million in today’s money). The Red Cross channeled $1 million in charitable donations to Vermont. Ultimately the federal government did contribute more than $2 million to underwrite highway reconstruction.

Whatever the link between climate change and this month’s Vermont flooding, one point stands out: The number of people dying because of extreme weather events in our time is a tiny fraction of those who lost their lives a century ago. In the 1920s, the world averaged over 500,000 deaths from natural disasters per year. Since 2010, despite a quadrupling of global population, the annual number of deaths from such disasters has fallen to well below 50,000 — a decrease of more than 90 percent. Why? Because societies are wealthier, their technology is vastly improved, and their infrastructure is far more advanced than was the case 100 years ago. Fossil fuels and rising CO2 levels may have a negative impact on the planet’s climate. But industrialization has had an enormously positive impact on the ability of human beings to protect themselves from climate-related killers.

Advertisement

Ten months after the terrible flooding of 1927, with just six months left to his presidency, Coolidge and his wife, Grace, paid a visit to the state of his birth. After two days of traveling across Vermont to inspect recovery efforts, their train reached Bennington, where 5,000 residents waited to see the first couple. There were cries of “Speech, speech!” but reporters had been told that there would be no speeches during the president’s trip, so no one expected him to say anything noteworthy.

Yet as Coolidge stood on the train’s rear platform, he was moved to say a few words. What he uttered, wholly extemporaneously, was a heartfelt paean.

After a few sentences describing where he had been and what he had seen over the previous two days, Coolidge reflected on his feelings for the state:

Advertisement

”Vermont is a state I love,” the president told his audience.

I could not look upon the peaks of Ascutney, Killington, Mansfield, and Equinox without being moved in a way that no other scene could move me.

The spirit of that brave little state endures. Vermont recovered from the floods of 1927. It will recover, stronger and more resilient than ever, from the floods of 2023.