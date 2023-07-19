Barbie gave a 1960 7-year-old something to aspire to

I had to earn my own Barbie in 1960 by doing small chores around the house (“Barbie and me,” Weekend, July 14). A Barbie doll was $3 then, and many a wastebasket was emptied to earn my $3, all in dimes. The reason this doll was so important to me is that the Barbie doll offered one of the first alternatives to baby dolls that reinforced that the only thing little girls could become was a mom. Barbie could do other things with her life, albeit stereotypical for the times, pre-women’s liberation. Still, her independence was a revelation to 7-year-old me. And I love that Barbie’s independence, appearance, and career aspirations have evolved with the times.

Lynne Byall Benson