Therapist sees troubling pattern in actor Jonah Hill’s alleged texts

Brady had posted texts she said were from Hill on her Instagram account in order to talk about what she characterized as emotional abuse. In the texts, she claims that Hill wanted Brady, a model and third-generation surfer ( according to her social media account ), to delete social media pictures of herself in a bathing suit and to stop being friends with certain men and women he did not approve of.

This is not just a story about celebrity gossip. It is also about a courageous woman standing up for herself, refusing to be silenced.

Manipulative requests such as those alleged and Hill’s reported use of the word “boundaries” are the beginning stages of coercive control. As a therapist working with women, I have seen this pattern too many times. It doesn’t end well, often leaving women feeling silenced and ashamed.

Brady has generated an important conversation. Let us be grateful for each woman who raises these concerns, since they allow others to feel seen, heard, and validated. Let us also be respectful of those who choose to remain silent.

Oona Metz

Brookline