US can’t cede Cuba to China

These desperate economic conditions and our policy of disengagement make the island, with its proximity to the United States, an attractive opportunity to both the Russians and the Chinese.

Recent reports of a Chinese spy facility and plans for a military presence in Cuba were startling — but not at all surprising. When I visited Havana in February, I found the island in the worst economic shape I have seen in the three decades I’ve been traveling there since I fled Fidel Castro’s revolution with my family in 1960. Historic buildings are crumbling, a shortage of gasoline keeps most cars off the street, and food is harder and harder to come by — even sugar.

Cuba has always punched above its political weight because of its strategic location. Havana Harbor was a key stop for Spanish ships carrying gold from Peru and Mexico back to Spain. It was an important economic asset to the United States as it established itself as a global power by defeating Spain on Cuban soil in 1898; it was a key to the Soviet Union in the Cold War, as the Soviets stared down the United States and pointed missiles directly at Washington from 100 miles off the Florida coast, triggering the Cuban Missile Crisis; and it was vital to Venezuela as it challenged the United States in Latin America, until its economy collapsed, which left Cuba bankrupt. Today the island is wide open to influence and investment from US adversaries.

By failing to roll back many of the Trump-era policies that all but eliminated cooperation between the United States and Cuba, the Biden administration risks ceding the island to the Chinese, the Russians, or others who may wish us harm. If Congress truly cares about stopping Havana and Beijing from working together to target the United States and its people, as Senate Intelligence Committee chair and vice chair wrote in a statement last month, it and the Biden administration need “to take steps to prevent this serious threat to our national security and sovereignty.”

I witnessed firsthand the energy and optimism unleashed during then-president Barack Obama’s visit to Cuba in 2016 to mark the restoration of US relations. I still remember the loud and heart-warming applause from ordinary Cubans gathered outside the US embassy gates in Havana as Secretary of State John Kerry raised the American flag after more than 50 years. But that new chapter was stamped out by Donald Trump’s punitive policies, many of which, surprisingly, are still in place. A generation of young entrepreneurs seeking economic opportunity has largely left the country, returning only to care for the elderly parents they left behind.

Those young Cubans seeking economic opportunity still offer the best vehicle for engagement and disruption of the status quo. Obama’s gamble was that, once empowered and more consequential to the Cuban economy, they would demand freedom and diplomacy would follow. Trump closed that window of opportunity before it had a chance. But many young Cubans are still committed to Cuba — as are many Cuban Americans eager to be part of Cuba’s future. If given the economic opportunity, I believe they will eventually help reclaim and rebuild their country.

The Biden administration needs to start looking at Cuban policy through the prism of our national security — not the Florida primaries. Lifting travel restrictions, taking Cuba off the terrorist list, and loosening restrictions for US citizens, specifically Cuban Americans, to invest in Cuba and partner with Cuban entrepreneurs would be a good start. Of course we must not ignore Cuba’s repressive measures and continued violations of human rights, particularly its refusal to free more than 700 protesters jailed nearly two years ago. But ceding the island to the Chinese does not seem to be the best answer.

On my recent trip, I met a taxi driver who was back in Havana to check in on his 92-year-old mother, as he does on a monthly basis. He has settled in North Carolina with his kids and told me that after his mother passes away, there will be nothing left for him in Cuba. The island has no jobs, no future. There are many like him who have family in Cuba and remain committed to the island. Once they are gone, that generational bond will be severed, along with our opportunity to work with the Cuban diaspora to rebuild Cuba.

This is the time to reset US policy toward Cuba, not only because of the heartbreaking humanitarian crisis unfolding at our shores but for the national security threat ceding it to our enemies — again — poses.

Micho Spring is a senior communications consultant.