Our picks to win the British Open, and you can bet on it (well, maybe not)

The picks, with a gambling element from the DraftKings app (note to readers: Pick against me if you want to win):

Is it the British Open or the Open Championship? Does it matter? What matters is the season’s final major often yields some of the most intriguing and unpredictable golf in a given year. Royal Liverpool will be defenseless without the elements. The course has yielded some of the best scores in the Open rota. When Tiger Woods won at Hoylake in 2006, he did not hit it into one bunker all week. It was also the British Open in which Woods defeated rival Sergio Garcia, who wore canary yellow on Sunday. Remember the text Woods sent to a friend after his victory? “I just bludgeoned Tweety Bird.”

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER

A safe bet to be top 15 since he’s done that 18 tournaments in a row, one high British Open finish from tying Woods’s record of 19 . . . He’s the best ball-striker, best from tee to green, best on approach shots, best in just about every major statistical category in golf . . . He’s the betting favorite, sure, but here is a fun side bet: Tournament matchup. Scheffler -120 head to head vs. Rory McIlroy, who is +100.

RORY McILROY

He’s due, he’s in form after winning last week’s Scottish Open by birdieing 17 and 18, and nobody is longer and straighter . . . It’s been nine years since his last major championship victory, and his British Open title was where? Royal Liverpool . . . Get the sense that since he has stopped answering questions about LIV, he has been freed of the nasty discourse that has marked this ugly period in professional golf . . . He probably still despises tee-tossing Patrick Reed, though . . . He’s +1400 to play the first round bogey-free.

BROOKS KOEPKA

He’s the best big-game player of his era, and at 33, his mind-set never has been sharper . . . Terrific strategically and he pays zero attention to outside noise. He’d be a good Patriot . . . He’s third in the Ryder Cup standings so he might qualify automatically for the United States team, whether we like it or not . . . He’s +900 to be the American winner. Only Scheffler (+330) has better odds . . . Koepka is +350 to be the top LIV player, second to reigning Open champion Cameron Smith (+275).

TOMMY FLEETWOOD

Once affectionately described by David Feherty as looking like a homeless man who robbed a Nike store . . . This will be a home game of sorts for the lad from Southport, England . . . DraftKings has him matched up against Koepka. Fleetwood is +100, Koepka -130. I like the local guy.

RICKIE FOWLER

He’s usually the first player waiting near 18 green, patiently, happily, as a rival walks away with the winner’s spoils. Fowler is a good person. And a good friend. And he could be a major champion with his game in form — he was in contention at the US Open — and the legendary Butch Harmon in his ear . . . It’s his 12th British Open appearance, his best a T-2 in 2014 . . . I can see him leading after Round 1, which comes with a +3500 tag on DraftKings.

TOP SENIOR

This is a fun category on DraftKings. Of the seven seniors, Padraig Harrington is +140, with his length and links experience. Phil Mickelson is +350. Would you take a shot with John Daly? He’s +8000.

