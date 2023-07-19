Your guide to the 2023 Women’s World Cup: The host nations, the outlook for the US, and more

This is also the first World Cup since the US women’s national team settled their lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation over equal pay , which became a rallying cry during the team’s run to the 2019 title. Similar controversies have plagued other nations.

The diluted field could create some potential mismatches early on, but a strong list of contenders will look to prevent the US from becoming the first team — both men’s or women’s — to win three straight World Cups.

The Women’s World Cup is back and bigger than ever before. The field has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams, with eight nations making their tournament debut in Australia and New Zealand.

Ada Hegerberg, one of best players in the word, is back for Norway after a five-year absence protesting the federation’s treatment of its women’s team. Spain, however, is without 12 players who continue to make themselves unavailable for selection, claiming the atmosphere created by head coach Jorge Vilda has negatively impacted their physical and mental health.

Fans in the US will be facing many early mornings — or very late nights — to catch games live. Whether you decide to set your alarm or wait for the reruns, here’s everything you need to know:

The basics

Dates: July 20- Aug. 20

TV: Fox Sports and Telemundo have had the US rights for the World Cup since 2015. All 64 matches will be broadcast on Fox or FS1 in English and Telemundo or Universo in Spanish. Every game will also stream on Foxsports.com (English) and Peacock (Spanish).

See the daily schedule here.

Kickoff times: This is the first World Cup to be played across five time zones. Most games are scheduled for 1 a.m-6 a.m. ET, with a sprinkling of games starting at 8 a.m. or 8 p.m. or later.

Washington’s city council responded by passing an amendment allowing the city’s bars and restaurants to remain open 24/7 during the tournament (albeit with a moratorium on selling alcohol from 4 a.m.-6 a.m.), just as it had for the 2022 men’s tournament in Qatar.

The host nations

Australia and New Zealand combined for the first successful joint bid to host a World Cup since the 2002 men’s edition in Japan and South Korea. (The 2026 men’s World Cup will be played in Canada, Mexico, and the United States).

The two countries — bolstered by a slick #AsOne campaign and a joint letter from both their prime ministers — won the vote to host the tournament convincingly in July 2020. However, the results revealed a stark continental divide: All representatives from the European and South American confederations voted for Colombia’s bid, while every representative from Asia, Africa, and CONCACAF (North and Central America and the Caribbean), backed Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA gave the joint bid a 4.1 rating out of 5, compared to Colombia’s 2.8. UEFA explained that it felt Colombia’s bid represented a “strategic opportunity for the development of women’s football in South America,” per the Guardian.

Australia and New Zealand women’s teams are both established on the national stage. Australia, also known as the Matildas, have reached the knockout rounds of the last four World Cups and are seen as outside contenders after reaching the semis of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, the Football Ferns have qualified for every World Cup since the first edition in 1991 but haven’t won a match in their last five appearances.

Over one million tickets had been sold as of last week, but most are for games in Australia, where the sport is more popular. Last week, FIFA and a corporate sponsor said they would be giving away a total of 20,000 tickets for games at the four sites in New Zealand.

Both host nations’ federations wrote to FIFA in protest when Visit Saudi, Saudi Arabia’s state tourism authority, was marked as a potential sponsor for the tournament. In March, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Visit Saudi would not serve as a sponsor for this tournament but did not rule out future deals with the kingdom.

The venues:

Sydney is the only host city that will feature two stadiums. The tournament’s largest venue, Stadium Australia (capacity 81,500) — also known as the Accor Stadium — was originally scheduled to host one game in each knockout round, including the final on Aug. 20. However, the Matildas’ opening game against Ireland was moved 30 minutes west from Sydney Football Stadium (capacity 38,841) — which opened in Aug. 2022, making it the the tournament’s newest stadium — due to surging ticket demand. The 36,109 who watched the Matildas take on the US at Stadium Australia in 2021 set a home attendance record sure to be broken on July 20.

Australia's opening game was moved to Stadium Australia, the tournament's largest venue, due to surging ticket demand. Mark Baker/Associated Press

The Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (capacity 24,870), or Aami Park, has the most distinct design of all the venues thanks to a roof and exterior shaped as geometric clouds. The stadium is connected to the site of the Australian Open — Melbourne Park and Rod Laver Arena — with walkways and footbridges.

The Melbourne Rectangular Stadium is distinct for its roof and exterior, which are shaped as geometric clouds. Robert Cianflone/Getty

Brisbane Stadium (capacity 46,851) will host eight games, including the third-place playoff, making it the tournament’s second-busiest venue. The second-oldest venue is Perth Rectangular Stadium (capacity 13,932), built in 1910 and last used for a Harry Styles concert in February. Finally, Hindmarsh Stadium (capacity 13.327), or Coopers Stadium, is known for hosting an intimate, rocking atmosphere for the city’s A-League soccer team.

Auckland’s Eden Park (capacity 40,356) has been the spiritual home of sport in New Zealand since the cricket and rugby ground opened in 1900. It will host the opening game of the tournament when New Zealand faces Norway, as well as the opening ceremony. New Zealand’s national stadium will host nine games, including two group games for the US, making it the busiest venue of the tournament.

Eden Park is set to host the tournament's first game, as well as the opening ceremony. SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

The US will also play a group match at the Wellington Regional Stadium (capacity 31,089), which sits near the city’s harbor and is known as “the Cake Tin” for its circular shape and metal exterior. Dunedin Stadium (capacity 24,243) has a roof to shield spectators from icy weather on the country’s southeastern coast and is one of the few stadiums in New Zealand not built to accommodate cricket. The latter is also true of Hamilton’s Waikato Stadium (capacity 16,271), whose rectangular layout puts fans almost on top of the pitch.

The groups and the format

Group A: Norway, Switzerland, New Zealand, Philippines

Group B: Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ireland

Group C: Spain, Japan, Costa Rica, Zambia

Group D: England, Denmark, China, Haiti

Group E: United States, Netherlands, Portugal, Vietnam

Group F: France, Brazil, Jamaica, Panama

Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina, South Africa

Group H: Germany, South Korea, Colombia, Morocco

The group stage is played in a round-robin format with each team playing each other once; the two teams with the most points (3 points for a win, 1 for a draw, 0 for a loss) advance to the knockout stages. The rest of the tournament, beginning with the Round of 16, is single-elimination.

United States schedule and outlook

Friday, July 21: United States v. Vietnam, 9 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Wednesday, July 26: United States v. Netherlands, 9 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Tuesday, Aug. 1: United States v. Portugal, 3 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Vlatko Andonovski, coaching the US in his first World Cup, has ushered in a new generation of talent as the Americans aim for a three-peat. Thirteen members of the 23-women squad will be making their World Cup debuts. There are also 13 players that were not on the roster for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when the US failed to make the final but won the bronze medal.

The US will be without one of it’s most exciting talents, with 23-year-old Catarina Macario announcing in May that setbacks recovering from a torn ACL suffered last June would prevent her from taking part. The US lost another major goal-scoring threat when Mallory Swanson, who leads the Americans with seven of the team’s 19 goals this year, tore her patellar tendon during a friendly against Ireland in April.

The injury bug has also hit key veterans, punctuated by the absence of longtime captain and 38-year-old center-back Becky Sauerbrunn due to a foot injury. Hanson native Sam Mewis — a key midfield anchor for the Americans in the 2019 tournament — is rehabbing from her second knee surgery in two years, though older sister Kristie is making her World Cup debut.

The US still boasts a number of experienced stars, with Alex Morgan, Kelley O’Hara, and Megan Rapinoe all heading to their fourth World Cup. The Americans are odds-on favorites to win the tournament and give a victorious sendoff to Rapinoe, who announced she will be retiring after the World Cup.

The US will likely be challenged for the top spot in Group E by the Netherlands, who the Americans beat in the 2019 final. If the US does win the group, they will likely land on the lighter side of the knockout bracket, though Spain and back-to-back world player of the year Alexia Putellas could be waiting in the semis. European powerhouses England, Germany, and France, as well as Australia and Tokyo gold medalists Canada, are all potential opponents in the final.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @McKennaGregjed.