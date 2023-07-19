Brayan Bello serves up three homers as Red Sox drop series to Athletics

The Red Sox (51-46) are now 2½ games out of the third wild card spot, trailing the Astros, who beat the Rockies, 4-1, on Wednesday afternoon.

With two outs in the ninth and Rob Refsnyder at the plate, the Red Sox had Connor Wong in scoring position at second. But Refsnyder lined out to right field to end it.

OAKLAND — The Red Sox fell to the Athletics, 6-5, in Wednesday’s rubber match. The loss snaps a streak of four straight series wins for the Sox.

It wasn’t Brayan Bello’s day.

After putting together seven consecutive quality starts, while posting a 2.51 ERA in that span, the 24-year-old righthander was pounded, allowing a trio of two-run homers.

Justin Turner put his team ahead, 2-0, when he launched a two-run shot of his own in the top of the first inning off A’s starter Ken Waldichuk, improving his hit streak to 14 games. But the A’s (27-71) quickly erased that lead in the bottom half of the first when JJ Bleday blasted a two-run homer with no outs and Tony Kemp on first after a leadoff his single.

In the second, Cody Thomas yanked an outside changeup to right-center for his two-run poke. In the fourth, Jace Peterson made it 6-2 with his homer against Bello, who had never given up three homers in a big-league start.

Bello (7-6) was done after four innings, having allowed six runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

The Red Sox generated two runs in the fifth inning on Rob Refsnyder’s run-scoring single and an RBI ground out by Justin Turner, who also hit a two-run homer in the first inning. Adam Duvall came around on an error — one of four by the Athletics — in the sixth, but Boston’s comeback attempt ended there.

