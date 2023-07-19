Cole Strange now knows what to expect in his second season with the Patriots

“That’s the best way to put it,” said Strange prior to a session at the Sports International football camp at UMass Lowell. “You don’t know what you don’t know.

On Wednesday, Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange, set to head into his second season, offered a knowing smile when told of Belichick’s phrase.

LOWELL — When describing first-year players, Bill Belichick has occasionally used the line, “They don’t know what they don’t know.”

“It’s hard to say when you’re talking about actual football and camp, because we’re not out there yet. But as far as the schedule goes — as far as the spring workouts, the OTAs — there’s just something about knowing what’s going to happen. Knowing what you’re going to have to go through. Just something about knowing that makes you feel a little more comfortable and having some ease about the road ahead.”

The 6-foot-5-inch, 310-pound Strange, who was taken 29th overall in the 2022 draft, was immediately thrust into a starting role last year. He started all 17 games at left guard, and while there were some rookie moments — including multiple games where he was benched, albeit briefly — he finished strong. According to Pro Football Focus, Strange yielded just one sack after the Patriots’ Week 10 bye. Ultimately, he was third on the offense (behind fellow linemen Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown) in total snaps with 984.

Strange described his rookie season as a learning experience, one where he was supported on all sides.

“I feel pretty lucky in the sense that I had a pretty good team directly around me. My agent, my financial adviser, coaches . . . my dad has always given me some great advice,” Strange said of his first year. “I’m not saying anything caught me off guard necessarily, but in one way or another, I was prepared for everything. I knew it was going to be difficult.

“[The playbook], maybe that’s one thing that surprised me. I was told the playbook would be something, especially compared to college. Maybe that. But even then, I was told that this, this, and this would be much more difficult. So, I expected it.

“That doesn’t mean it was easy.”

Strange figures to be the choice at left guard to start the season, even though the Patriots drafted three interior offensive linemen in Sidy Sow, Jake Andrews, and Antonio Mafi. New offensive line coach Adrian Klemm sounded a positive note this spring when asked about Strange and what he brings up front.

“Without going into details, [he’s] a guy that gives tremendous effort,” Klemm said. “And just super athletic, and he cares, and it’s important to him. I’m excited to work with him, based on the things I’ve seen on film.”

“It’s been good,” Strange said of the early stages of his relationship with Klemm. “We kind of haven’t been in pads yet, so once we do, we’ll have a much greater idea, because you can do more in pads than just in helmets. But it’s been good. I’ve enjoyed it.”

Ultimately, Strange is excited to get back into pads this month and prove that he learned a few things in his first year in Foxborough.

“That’s football,” he said of the start of training camp. “Spring is fun. OTAs are fun. But to get in pads, that’s actually football. That’s when it gets really fun.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.