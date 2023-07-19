Dozens of athletes — including entire US women’s soccer team — call for Congress to reform SafeSport

The letter specifically highlighted SafeSport’s use of administrative closures and exclusive jurisdiction over investigation, as well as its appeals process, which the athletes argued leaves players vulnerable to abuse and can cause them to be revictimized.

The athletes said in the letter that SafeSport, in its current form, does not adequately protect athletes from abuse. They called on Congress to pass legislation to make changes to SafeSport’s investigative process.

More than 100 current and former players from across US Soccer’s senior men’s and women’s teams and youth squads, including all 24 members of the 2023 Women’s World Cup roster , signed a letter sent to Congress Wednesday that raised concerns about the effectiveness of the US Center for SafeSport.

“As it stands, SafeSport is the only formal mechanism to keep bad actors out of our sport, and we are reliant on it as we work towards reform,” the athletes said in the letter, sent Wednesday. “SafeSport was created with noble and important intentions, but we believe that as it stands today, SafeSport is failing in what it was meant to achieve.”

The main focus of SafeSport, authorized by Congress in 2017 to safeguard athletes from abuse, is to review allegations of sexual misconduct within Olympic sports.

Its formation was in response to the crimes of former USA Gymnastics coach Larry Nassar, who admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment and was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

Congress gave SafeSport exclusive jurisdiction to investigate sexual abuse complaints in Olympic sports. As a result, potential abusers are allowed to remain in the sport, the athletes wrote in the letter.

The athletes also cited a high number of administrative closures, which they argue contribute to abusers’ ability to remain in positions of power. Administrative closures occur when SafeSport decides there is insufficient evidence or when the victim chooses not to participate in the investigation. Those are used “far too often,” the athletes said in their letter.

According to SafeSport’s 2022 annual report, administrative closures have been used in 4,500 of 12,751 cases since the Center opened in March 2017. Violations were found in 1,720 cases.

“This is not a criminal court; SafeSport’s standards require only a preponderance of evidence to ban or otherwise restrict participation in sport,” the athletes wrote. “SafeSport should be expected to properly investigate claims and be held accountable for taking action based on those investigations.”

Athletes and stakeholders in other sports have been vocal about SafeSport’s shortcomings in recent months, highlighting persistent abuse in youth hockey, running, figure skating, and snowboarding, among others.

In one example from 2022, despite a SafeSport ban, Robert Barletta remained on the ice at Walpole’s Rodman Arena, coaching a girls’ summer camp despite a federal law that requires the governing bodies of Olympic sports organizations to enforce SafeSport’s sanctions.

US Soccer has made individual efforts to bolster player safety in recent years following revelations of widespread abuse at all levels of the women’s game. The federation overhauled its player safety program to prioritize the vetting of coaches before they are hired.

Still, the letter argues that because Congress granted SafeSport the exclusive ability to handle accusations of abuse, suspected abusers are allowed to remain in the sport without the input of the teams or players themselves.

“U.S. Soccer wants to do the right thing and take proactive steps against suspected abusers,” the athletes wrote. “Our federation has tools and resources to investigate reports of abuse, but SafeSport is preventing them from participating in any way.”

