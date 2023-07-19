Lew Perkins, a Chelsea High/University of Iowa basketball star and longtime college administrator, dead at 78

No cause was given, though Perkins had been battling the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

Perkins’ family announced his death in a statement issued by Kansas, where he served as the athletic director from June 2003 through September 2011, a period that included a men’s basketball national championship.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Longtime college administrator Lew Perkins, a Chelsea High School Hall of Famer who played basketball at Iowa before serving as the athletic director at several universities, including a 13-year stint at UConn, and taking on an influential role within the NCAA, died Tuesday. He was 78.

“Lew made an indelible impact on Kansas Athletics and served his role at KU with passion and vigor on a daily basis,” Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff said. “We will forever be grateful for his dedication to this university and athletic department. We are thinking of Lew’s amazing family during this time and sending our deepest thoughts and sympathies.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Perkins was chosen for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Trustees in 2005. He also served on the NCAA championships and competition cabinet and the NCAA bowl certification committee.

Advertisement

Perkins grew up in Chelsea before leaving Massachusetts to go to Iowa, where he played from 1965-67 under Hall of Fame basketball coach Ralph Miller. He then embarked on a career in administration at the University of South Carolina-Aiken, where he helped the school grow from a junior college to a four-year school as both athletic director and basketball coach.

Perkins returned to USC-Aiken in 2005 to receive an honorary doctorate.

He went on to serve as the associate athletic director at Penn before getting the AD job at Wichita State, which was then serving two years of probation. He made the controversial decision to end the school’s football program in a cost-saving move, but Perkins was also praised for the hiring of successful basketball coach Eddie Fogler.

Advertisement

Perkins left for Maryland in 1987, where the men’s basketball program was reeling from the death of star basketball player Len Bias. During his brief stay, Perkins brought in basketball coach Gary Williams, who later led the Terps to a national title.

Perkins spent the next 13 years as the athletic director at Connecticut, where the women’s basketball program won four national titles and the men’s basketball and soccer programs also claimed championships. He also was instrumental in the development of the Huskies’ football program, which joined the Division I level in 2000 and the Big East a year after his departure.

The often-affable Perkins is perhaps known for his time at Kansas, though, which ran from June 2003 to March 2010.