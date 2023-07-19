NBA to stage another game in Paris, with the Nets and Cavaliers to meet in France

NEW YORK — The NBA’s French connection continues to grow.

The league announced Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Paris on Jan. 11, 2024, the third regular-season game held at Accor Arena. In January, the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons in Paris, which is hosting the 2024 Olympics.

The Nets-Cavs matchup comes on the heels of French teenager Victor Wembanyama being selected with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft by the San Antonio Spurs.