NBA

NBA to stage another game in Paris, with the Nets and Cavaliers to meet in France

The NBA’s French connection continues to grow

By Associated PressUpdated July 19, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft last month, attended the Bulls-Pistons game played in Paris in January.Christophe Ena/Associated Press

NEW YORK — The NBA’s French connection continues to grow.

The league announced Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Paris on Jan. 11, 2024, the third regular-season game held at Accor Arena. In January, the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons in Paris, which is hosting the 2024 Olympics.

The Nets-Cavs matchup comes on the heels of French teenager Victor Wembanyama being selected with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

This will be the Nets’ second game in Paris after playing a preseason game in the French capital in 2008.

The Cavaliers have never played in Europe. Cleveland won the Summer League title in Las Vegas earlier this week.

