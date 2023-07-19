Patriots positional outlook: Running back looks like it’s the Rhamondre Stevenson show

With training camp set to start at the end of the month, we’ll provide a position-by-position breakdown of where the Patriots stand heading into late July. Here’s a look at running back:

0: Dating to his time as coach in Cleveland, the number of running backs Bill Belichick has had who have rushed for 1,000 yards or more in back-to-back seasons. (Antowain Smith came the closest, finishing with 1,157 yards in 2001 and 982 in 2002.)

23: Stevenson’s career rushing yards — 1,646 — are 23rd on New England’s all-time list.

69: Stevenson had a team-leading 69 receptions in 2022, the fourth most by a running back in team history. It was the ninth time a running back led the Patriots in receptions.

The skinny: Even if the Patriots do get Dalvin Cook, this will be the Stevenson show. Unless the 6-foot, 227-pounder has health issues, he should be penciled in for 250-plus carries as the primary between-the-tackles runner. The only real question is whether he’ll be asked to serve as a third-down bac,k as well. That role could fall to the veteran Montgomery or youngster Strong, the latter of whom flashed as a pass catcher (seven receptions on seven targets) late in the 2022 season. Harris and Taylor figure to work in supporting roles.

How this position rates vs. the rest of the league: The Patriots lost Damien Harris to free agency, but even without the potential acquisition of Cook, this is a position of strength for the Patriots. Stevenson is coming off his first 1,000-yard season (you could make a case he was the Patriots’ offensive MVP). And while the workload may have slowed him down the stretch, the numbers were impressive. Stevenson finished 13th in the league in rushing yards and 10th in yards per carry (5.0). While there are questions about the passing game, if Stevenson stays heathy, there figure to be very few questions when it comes to the running game.

Quote of note: “Damien’s out of here now, so I’m kind of the guy. So, just trying to make sure I’m ready for the end of the season this year.” — Stevenson to reporters, June 2023.

Biggest story lines: Can Stevenson put up the same sort of numbers he did last season? Could he get a boost with the potential addition of Cook? And can the Patriots find a third-down back worthy of the legacy of James White and Kevin Faulk?

