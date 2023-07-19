Orioles drop Dodgers to avoid first sweep in 14 months

Danny Coulombe (3-1) allowed one hit in 2⅓ scoreless innings, while Julio Urías (7-6) gave up eight runs, matching a career-high.

Los Angeles (55-40) had won eight of nine after taking the first two games of the series. Baltimore (58-37) has not been swept in a series since May 2022 and moves into a virtual tie atop the American League East with the Rays.

Ramón Urías drove in three runs with a pair of doubles, Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs, and the Orioles beat the Dodgers, 8-5, on Wednesday in Baltimore to avoid what would have been their first time getting swept in 14 months.

Yennier Cano worked a scoreless eighth and Félix Bautista pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save in 31 chances.

Ramon Urías’s first double keyed a four-run first for the Orioles, and his second gave them a 6-2 lead after three. Henderson homered with two outs in the fifth to give Baltimore an 8-5 lead.

Rays falter ahead of series with Orioles

Leody Taveras and Jonah Heim homered as the AL West-leading Rangers stretched their winning streak to six games with a 5-1 victory over the slumping Rays in Arlington, Texas.

Taveras snapped an 0-for-12 slide when he homered on the first pitch of the third inning against Zack Littell (0-2). Along with his 11th homer, the Rangers’ No. 9 batter had an RBI single in the seventh. Heim’s 14th homer was a three-run shot in the eighth.

The Rays (60-39) are 3-11 in July, and not alone atop the AL East for the first time since being tied after winning on opening day as part of their 13-0 start. Baltimore (58-37) is ahead by percentage points after topping the Dodgers.

Tampa Bay hosts Baltimore in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday night.

Texas (58-39), which wrapped up its second three-game series sweep since the All-Star break, has its longest win streak since also winning six in a row in 2019.

Brock Burke (4-2) struck out three over two scoreless innings in relief of starter Jon Gray, who departed with one out in the fifth because of a bruised left shin after being hit by a comebacker.

Phillies rally to snap losing streak

Ji Man Choi and Jared Triolo hit two-run singles in a five-run seventh inning, and the Pirates rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Guardians, 7-5, in Pittsburgh and stop a five-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh trailed 4-0 in the fifth before Nick Gonzales’s run-scoring single and Jake Suwinski’s RBI double against Aaron Civale.

Gonzales walked against Nick Sandlin with one out in the seventh, and singles by Endy Rodríguez and Connor Joe off Sam Hentges (1-2) loaded the bases. Rodríguez’s bloop was his first hit in the major leagues following his callup Monday from Triple A Indianapolis.

Cardinals sweep Marlins

Nolan Gorman hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs to help the Cardinals beat the Marlins, 6-4, in St. Louis for their second series sweep this season.

Nolan Arenado’s RBI single and Gorman’s 19th homer built a 4-0 lead in the first off National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, and the Marlins’ losing streak reached a season-high six.

St. Louis had just one previous sweep this season, from May 12-14 in Boston. The Cardinals (43-53) have won a season-high five in a row, moving ahead of Pittsburgh and out of the NL Central cellar.

Marlins third base coach Jody Reed fractured his lower right leg when struck by a foul ball off the bat of Jesús Sánchez during the third inning. Marlins quality control coach Griffin Benedict replaced Reed for the rest of the game.

Bielak pitches Astros past Rockies

Brandon Bielak pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Astros beat the Rockies, 4-1, in Denver.

Chas McCormick homered for Houston, which split the two-game series with Colorado.

Bielak struck out four and walked three in 5⅔ innings. Phil Maton, Rafael Montero, Ryne Stanek, and Ryan Pressly then combined for 3⅓ innings of one-hit relief.

Phillies’ top prospect needs elbow surgery

The Phillies medical staff has recommended righthanded pitching prospect Andrew Painter have surgery on his right elbow. The team said a UCL reconstruction on Painter’s elbow was advised, along with ulnar nerve transposition surgery. The 20-year-old sprained his UCL during spring training in March . . . Diamondbacks righthander Zach Davies was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation. Davies (1-5, 7.38) is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday . . . Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was put on the 10-day IL because of left knee inflammation. Crawford, 36, is hitting .207 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 65 games . . . The Dodgers placed newly signed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day IL. Including four games with the Dodgers, Marisnick is batting .237 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 46 games with the Dodgers, White Sox, and Tigers this season . . . The Braves placed outfielder Sam Hilliard on the 10-day IL with a bruised right heel and returned left fielder Eddie Rosario to the starting lineup after he missed two games with hamstring tightness. Hilliard is hitting .236 with three homers in 78 at-bats . . . The Royals put lefthander Daniel Lynch on the injured list with a strained shoulder and recalled reliever Austin Cox from Triple A Omaha . . . The Nationals placed righthander Paolo Espino on the 15-day injured list with a finger injury and brought up righthander Rico Garcia from Triple-A Rochester.