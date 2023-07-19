Patriots among teams interested in acquiring Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims, also work out running back Leonard Fournette

According to reports, the Jets are trying to find a trade partner for the 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor. For a team such as New England that’s looking for receiver — after the failed courtship of DeAndre Hopkins — the addition of Mims would make sense.

NFL sources confirmed Wednesday they are among the teams who have shown interest in acquiring wide receiver Denzel Mims. In addition, a league source confirmed they worked out veteran running back Leonard Fournette.

With training camp a week away, the Patriots continue to consider all options.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 207-pound Mims has played 30 games for the Jets in three years in the NFL, and has 42 catches for 676 yards and no touchdowns. On a roster that imported plenty of former Green Bay receivers this offseason following the addition of Aaron Rodgers — including Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb — it’s likely that Mims is among the odd men out.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“He’s a big, fast receiver,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of Mims in a “Belestrator” segment last season. Belichick also referred to him as “explosive” in a 2020 news conference.

Advertisement

A teammate of Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton for two seasons at Baylor, Mims had 143 catches for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Bears. However, as a pro, Mims has struggled to stay healthy, missing 20 games while dealing with hamstring and hand injuries, as well as a concussion and placement on the COVID-19 list.

Fournette, 28, is a 6-foot, 228-pounder who has spent six seasons in the NFL, three with the Jaguars and the last three with the Buccaneers. Last season, he rushed for 668 yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries. A key part of the Buccaneers’ championship run in 2020, he rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Fournette was drafted by the Jaguars fourth overall in 2017 out of LSU. He has 4,478 career rushing yards, averaging 4 yards per carry. Fournette and the Patriots have gone down this road before, as he visited New England for a similar session in 2022.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.