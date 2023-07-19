Game 97: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and notes

They will look to take the rubber match of their three-game series with the A’s, having dropped a 3-0 decision on Tuesday . Getting the bats going would be a big help. After recording at least 10 hits in 10 of their previous 12 games, they managed just five in the shutout loss.

The Red Sox will conclude their six-game road trip Wednesday afternoon at Oakland. First pitch is 3:37 p.m.

After today’s game, the Sox will return home and have Thursday off before opening a three-game series with the Mets at Fenway Park Friday night.

Lineups

RED SOX (51-45): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (7-5, 3.14 ERA)

ATHLETICS (26-71): TBA

Pitching: LHP Ken Waldichuk (2-6, 6.46 ERA)

Time: 3:37 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Waldichuk: Jorge Alfaro 0-1, Rafael Devers 0-1, Jarren Duran 1-1, Adam Duvall 0-1, Justin Turner 0-1, Masataka Yoshida 1-1

Athletics vs. Bello: Has not faced any Oakland batters

Stat of the day: Bello has made seven consecutive quality starts, the first Sox pitcher under 25 to do so since Eduardo Rodriguez in 2017.

Notes: Bello is 2-0 in July, beating the visiting Rangers before the All-Star break and the Cubs at Wrigley in the first game back. … He is 4-1 with a 2.21 ERA,. 208 opponent AVG, and 0.93 WHIP in his past six starts … He has gone at least six innings in each of his last seven starts, and at least seven in four of his last five. … A win today would give the Sox their fifth straight series win. They are 17-11-2. … Waldichuk threw 1⅓ innings of relief at Fenway Park in the final game of the first half on July 9, taking a loss when he allowed the tiebreaking run in a 4-3 defeat. It was the only time he has faced the Red Sox in his career.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.