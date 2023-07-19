Game 97: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and notes

We’ve got day baseball, and Brayan Bello is on the mound.
The Red Sox will conclude their six-game road trip Wednesday afternoon at Oakland. First pitch is 3:37 p.m.
They will look to take the rubber match of their three-game series with the A’s, having dropped a 3-0 decision on Tuesday. Getting the bats going would be a big help. After recording at least 10 hits in 10 of their previous 12 games, they managed just five in the shutout loss.
After today’s game, the Sox will return home and have Thursday off before opening a three-game series with the Mets at Fenway Park Friday night.
Lineups
RED SOX (51-45): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (7-5, 3.14 ERA)
ATHLETICS (26-71): TBA
Pitching: LHP Ken Waldichuk (2-6, 6.46 ERA)
Time: 3:37 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Waldichuk: Jorge Alfaro 0-1, Rafael Devers 0-1, Jarren Duran 1-1, Adam Duvall 0-1, Justin Turner 0-1, Masataka Yoshida 1-1
Athletics vs. Bello: Has not faced any Oakland batters
Stat of the day: Bello has made seven consecutive quality starts, the first Sox pitcher under 25 to do so since Eduardo Rodriguez in 2017.
Notes: Bello is 2-0 in July, beating the visiting Rangers before the All-Star break and the Cubs at Wrigley in the first game back. … He is 4-1 with a 2.21 ERA,. 208 opponent AVG, and 0.93 WHIP in his past six starts … He has gone at least six innings in each of his last seven starts, and at least seven in four of his last five. … A win today would give the Sox their fifth straight series win. They are 17-11-2. … Waldichuk threw 1⅓ innings of relief at Fenway Park in the final game of the first half on July 9, taking a loss when he allowed the tiebreaking run in a 4-3 defeat. It was the only time he has faced the Red Sox in his career.
