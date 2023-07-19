Reeling Yankees swept by Angels for first time since 2009

Giancarlo Stanton and Franchy Cordero homered for the Yankees, who have lost four straight and nine of 11. New York hit .171 in going 1-5 at Colorado and Anaheim and is batting .218 since Aaron Judge tore a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.

The Halos swept a three-game series from the Yankees for the first time since 2009. Los Angeles has won four of five to get back over .500 at 49-48.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo hit two-run homers, Chase Silseth struck out a career-high 10 in his first big league outing in seven weeks, and the Angels defeated the reeling Yankees 7-3 on Wednesday to complete a series sweep.

Advertisement

Carlos Rodón (0-3) allowed 6 runs, 4 hits, and 5 walks in 4⅓ innings. He didn’t endear himself to Yankees fans when he sarcastically blew a kiss while walking to the dugout with his team trailing 4-0 after the second inning. Making his 150th career start, Rodón has a 7.36 ERA in his first three outings after signing a $162 million, six-year contract, his season delayed by a spring training injury.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Silseth (2-1) allowed one run and five hits in 5⅔ innings. The righthander was used mainly out of the bullpen during his first big league stint this season, then went 2-1 in five starts for Triple A Salt Lake.

The Angels needed to bring someone up for the series finale after Jaime Barria, who is usually the spot sixth starter, was used out of the bullpen during Sunday's 9-8 loss to Houston.

Shohei Ohtani drew the first of his four walks in the opening inning, and Ward homered to left on a low, inside curveball. Rengifo drove Rodón's fastball over the left-center field wall for a 4-0 lead in the second, and the Angels' got two more runs in the third on Mickey Moniak's RBI base hit and Eduardo Escobar's run-scoring grounder.

Advertisement

Stanton snapped an 0 for 16 skid with a solo shot in the sixth, and Kyle Higashioka added a RBI single. Oswald Peraza stranded the based loaded when he took a called third strike. He struck out four times, giving him seven in his last two games.



