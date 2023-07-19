Steve Englert has been coaching in the Cape League for 20 years. His secret to success? Keeping things fun.

Since being named Harwich’s manager in 2003, Englert has proven himself as one of the Cape’s most successful skippers while helping develop a who’s who of future big league stars, including Tim Lincecum, Josh Donaldson, and Ian Happ.

The longtime Harwich Mariners manager recognizes that the Cape League can be taxing for players who are under tremendous pressure to perform while auditioning in front of major league scouts.

At the root of Englert’s success is his ability to master the balance between being a hard-nosed competitor and a loose players’ coach. That combination has produced historic results and has made Englert one of the league’s most beloved figures.

“I try to make it an enjoyable experience as much as I can,” said Englert, who became the sixth manager in league history to reach 400 career wins, with a 3-0 victory over Bourne on June 14. “You can’t get wrapped up in wins and losses. It’s a showcase league. Don’t try to manipulate the game, just coach kids up and try to get them better and provide an enjoyable experience.”

Harwich Mariners manager Steve Englert's balance between competition and light-heartedness has helped him remain a Cape League fixture for 20 years. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

In a league that attracts players, coaches, and scouts from around the nation, Englert has established himself as one of the Cape League’s most authentic native sons. He was born at Faulkner Hospital in Roslindale and fell in love with baseball while growing up in Boston, where he played in the Parkway Little League and later attended Catholic Memorial and Boston College.

Englert broke into college coaching at the University of Richmond in 1998, and he made stops at Virginia Commonwealth and Holy Cross before joining Pete Hughes’s staff at BC in 2002. He spent 12 seasons as an assistant at his alma mater, helping the Eagles reach new heights while working with the catchers and serving as hitting and bench coach.

“He’s been the best guy I’ve had by my side in the dugout in terms of a bench coach,” said Hughes, who led the Eagles from 1999-2006 and is now head coach at Kansas State. “He’s so reliable and he knows my personality and when to say something and when not to. That’s really an asset to have in your dugout — someone with a great feel.”

Englert served as an assistant coach for Harwich from 1998-2002, and was promoted to manager before the 2003 season. Under his leadership, the Mariners captured the 2008 league championship — their first since 1987 — and followed with another league title in 2011. He was named the Cape’s Manager of the Year in 2012 and ‘14, after leading Harwich to regular-season division titles.

While Englert is quick to praise his players for the success, those around the league respect him not only for winning but the fashion in which his teams do it.

“I don’t think there’s any team on the Cape that has more fun in the summer than the guys in Harwich,” said Kelly Nicholson, who has managed Orleans since 2005. “[Englert] gets what this league is all about. I appreciate what he does and I love how he does it. They’re a little looser than we are over here, but I love it and it works. I’m really proud to call him a colleague, but really even more so a dear friend.”

Hughes said college coaches have no reservations about sending their players to Harwich because they know Englert won’t put wins ahead of a player’s development.

“He holds them to a high standard with work ethic and preparation and respect for the game, but at the same time those guys want to be around him and they laugh,” Hughes said. “It’s a true talent to be able to coach and criticize and have a great time while you’re doing it.”

Englert’s impact extends far beyond the shores of the Cape thanks in large part to his wife, Lisa Kachnic, who is one of the country’s leading radiation oncologists.

Throughout Kachnic’s career, Englert has landed coaching jobs in the various regions that she has worked, whether at BC and Northeastern during her time at Mass. General and Boston University School of Medicine, or as an assistant at Ensworth High School in Nashville under former big leaguer Jason Maxwell while Kachnic served as chair of radiation oncology at Vanderbilt.

The couple currently live in New York, where Kachnic serves as chief of radiation oncology at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Englert spends his springs working as a volunteer assistant at Manhattan College.

“I’m the trophy husband, so to speak,” Englert said. “My wife is the first-round draft pick, and I was the player to be named later.”

Even in the instances when his assistant coaching stints are brief, Englert still manages to make his mark. Seven Ensworth players committed to Division 1 programs while Englert worked under Maxwell from 2018-19, including catcher Andrew Yu and outfielder Devin Obee, two Duke players who reunited with Englert with the Mariners this summer.

“He’s the same guy I met in high school,” Obee said. “I love him to death. He’s got a lot of energy and he always has your back.”

Yu agreed, noting that Englert “injects energy every day.”

“The way he leads the group, sets the example, sets the energy and the tone early, is definitely contagious to the rest of the guys,” Yu said. “It gets everyone ready to play.”

Englert’s last game coaching in Nashville came when Ensworth fell in the 2019 state championship, and Maxwell said many players were more upset to learn that Englert was leaving than they were about losing the game.

“His impact is still felt here every day,” Maxwell said. “He’s one of the best baseball people I’ve been around and one of the best men that I’ve been around. He connects with every kid on their level.”

Harwich team president Mary Henderson said she can’t think of another person she’d rather have leading the club.

“I can’t tell you that I’ve ever heard any player have a negative thought about Steve,” she said. “They all love him and respect him. He does a great job. He’s perfect.”

An avid fan of boxing, golf, bourbon, and cigars, Englert can routinely be spotted around town with cheetah print dice dangling from the rearview mirror of his “summer cruiser” — a 1985 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible that he bought in 2015 from a Cotuit selectman.

The classic Cadillac matches the cool demeanor and fun outlook Englert has carried since he joined the Cape League.

“You can’t be too serious,” Englert said. “My wife has a serious job, this is baseball. Go out and compete and play your ass off and try to beat the guys in the dugout across from you, but don’t take yourself so seriously. It’s baseball, you’re playing a game.”