If the US women are seriously challenged in the World Cup, it will likely come from a team from Western Europe

When the tournament comes down to the final four next month, odds are the US will be joined by: England or Germany; Australia or France; and Spain or Sweden. As for former champions Japan and Norway — not likely. Reigning Olympic champion Canada, Brazil, and returning finalist the Netherlands — once regarded as challengers — will do well to get out of the Round of 16. Most of the other 20 entrants have little chance of making an impact, highlighting the dilution of competition in the expanded 32-team field.

The ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup is being touted as US vs. the world. US vs. Western Europe is more like it. As women’s soccer has expanded, European countries have invested wisely, their continental competitions and domestic leagues emerging as proving grounds for the top players to hone their skills.

Good chance to reach final four (all-time Cup record in parentheses):

US (40W-4L-6T); England (15-7-4); Spain (1-4-2); Germany (30-9-5); France (10-6-3); Australia (7-13-6).

The US should be able to glide through Group E, which will include a rematch with 2019 finalist the Netherlands. Vietnam, the US’s opening opponent, could provide tougher competition than Thailand did in 2019, judging by its 2-1 loss to Germany last month. But the Vietnamese followed with a 9-0 defeat to Spain last week. In the group stage finale, the US should expect all-out defending from Portugal, which went 9-1-2 in 12 games leading up to the tournament.

England is the one team expected to seriously challenge the US. The Lionesses proved a match for the US in the 2019 semifinals, losing, 2-1, after a potential equalizing penalty kick was saved by Alyssa Naeher. Since then, England appeared to be improving, taking a 2-1 victory over the US before a crowd of 76,891 at Wembley Stadium in October. But injuries to Arsenal’s Beth Mead and Leah Williamson (anterior cruciate ligament surgery) will be difficult to overcome. England struggled in pre-tournament matches, losing to Australia (2-0) and tying Portugal (0-0). The Portuguese presented little chance of winning, but showed all-out defending can stymie England.

Spain should make it to the semifinals, where the US could be waiting. If the Spanish get that far, it means they will have overcome the loss of 12 players, boycotting the team in protest of coach Jorge Vilda’s methods. The list of protesters was reduced as Barcelona’s Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmati, and Mariona Caldentey relented, and Alexia Putellas, reigning Ballon D’Or winner, recovered from a knee injury. Vilda has defended his position, bringing in younger players who have performed well. And Spanish authorities are apparently backing Vilda — Queen Letizia participated in a team sendoff.

FIFA rankings indicate No. 2 Germany as a potential favorite. But the Germans raised doubts by struggling to victory over Vietnam, then losing to No. 77-rated Zambia (3-2) in home warm-up matches.

Australia, backed by home support, could crash the predictions. The Aussies, coached by Swede Tony Gustavsson, a US assistant in the last two World Cups, and led by forward Sam Kerr, have a manageable path to the quarterfinals, but then could run into France. The Matildas got the jump on Les Bleues with a 1-0 warm-up win in Melbourne last week.

The French had to resolve their own coaching conflict, players protesting against Corinne Diacre, who guided the team to the quarterfinals and a home loss to the US in 2019. Herve Renard, who guided Saudi Arabia in the men’s World Cup last year, replaced Diacre in March. In his first game in charge, Renard reinstated Estelle Cascarino and Eugenie Le Sommer, who both scored twice as Les Bleues rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Colombia, 5-2. Before the tournament, France striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto (ACL surgery) was declared out, then defender Selma Bacha (ankle) went down against Australia.

Other contenders

Sweden (23-12-5); Brazil (20-10-4); Netherlands (7-3-1); Canada (8-14-5); Japan (14-15-4); Norway (24-12-4); Denmark (3-10-1); Italy (6-5-1); Portugal (0-0-0).

Sweden is not expected to get past the quarterfinals. But the Swedes reached the last two Olympic finals, and are the last team to defeat the US in the World Cup, taking a 2-1 victory in 2011 group play.

Brazil still depends on Marta, now 37, but should present firepower via Andressa Alves, Debinha, Geyse, and Kerolin. In charge is former US coach Pia Sundhage, WUSA coach of the year in 2003 with the Boston Breakers.

The Dutch lost Vivianne Miedema (ACL surgery), but have Manchester City’s Jill Roord in midfield and Paris Saint-Germain’s Lieke Martens up front.

Canada won the Tokyo Olympics, blanking the US, 1-0, in the semifinals, and taking two penalty-kick shootouts, thanks to the shot-stopping of former UConn goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé. Kallen Sheridan, who has replaced Labbé in goal, has proven herself in the NWSL, teaming with the US’s Naomi Girma to anchor the San Diego Wave defense. The Canadians will need all-time leading scorer (190 goals) Christine Sinclair, 40, to produce if they are to overtake Australia in Group B. If not, a Round of 16 match with England looms.

Japan, which has struggled since upsetting the US on penalty kicks in the 2011 final, will present a young team — average age 25. All but one Japanese player — AS Roma defender Saki Kumagai, 32 — will be under 30.

Norway, which reached the 2019 quarterfinals, will have former Ballon D’Or winner Ada Hegerberg, 28, who left the team for five years in protest over support for the team. Caroline Graham Hansen captured the 2021 and ‘23 Champions League with Barcelona.

Non-contenders

Colombia (1-4-2); New Zealand (0-12-3); Ireland (0-0-0); Argentina (0-7-2); Chile (16-10-7); Nigeria (4-19-3); South Korea (1-8-1); Switzerland (1-3-0).

Colombia apparently arrived down under hyped up, contesting a closed-door scrimmage that left Ireland’s Denise O’Sullivan hospitalized in Brisbane, the game called after 20 minutes after becoming “overly physical.”

New Zealand might be among the best of the non-contenders but has never won in four World Cup appearances. New Zealand is looking ahead, hiring former US U-20 coach Jitka Klimkova through 2027. Klimkova is assisted by former Northeastern coach and Harvard assistant Tracey Leone.

China has dropped off since reaching the 1999 final against the US, but enters with a three-game unbeaten streak — two victories over Russia and a draw with Colombia.

Switzerland should challenge New Zealand for second place in Group A, and should gain attention via Aston Villa forward Alisha Lehmann, whose social media numbers are greater than tennis legend tennis’ Roger Federer.

Rounding out the field

Haiti (0-0-0); Jamaica (0-3-0); Zambia (0-0-0); Costa Rica (0-2-1); Morocco (0-0-0); South Africa (0-3-0); Vietnam (0-0-0); Panama (0-0-0); Philippines (0-0-0).

The event is meant to showcase the best of the women’s game. But several worthy squads will be missing — 21 of the top 32-ranked teams are European, and nine will not be involved. There is potential for mismatches — six teams (Philippines, Panama, Haiti, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia) are ranked below No. 44 Thailand, a 13-0 first-round loser to the US in 2019. As far as positives, more than half the teams (17) have totaled one or fewer World Cup victories; the increased field could give them a chance to improve on that record.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.