Follow along with the Women’s World Cup with our day-by-day schedule and live results

The US women’s national team opens World Cup play on Friday, July 21.

With an expanded field and more competition as nations continue to invest in women’s sports, the Americans will face stiffer tests on the pitches of Australia and New Zealand.

The United States is searching for its third straight World Cup title — but it will be harder this time around.

Keep up with all the action with our daily schedule and results, which can be found below.

How to watch the World Cup in the US

All games will be broadcast on television on either Fox or FS1. Spanish-language games will appear on Telemundo.

You can catch every game, even without a cable subscription, by subscribing to Peacock.

World Cup 2023: Time difference

With Australia and New Zealand on the other side of the world, most games will be played during late-night and early-morning hours on the East coast.

Perth is furthest west on the continent of Australia. It is 12 hours ahead of Boston.

Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane are all 14 hours ahead. Adelaide, which is in South Australia, has a special quirk: It is 13.5 hours ahead of Boston.

Four New Zealand cities will host games, and all four are in New Zealand Standard Time (16 hours ahead): Auckland, Dunedin, Hamilton, and Wellington.

Keep track with this chart:

2023 World Cup schedule

Group stage (all times eastern)

Thursday, July 20

3 a.m.: New Zealand vs. Norway (Fox)

Eden Park, Auckland

6 a.m.: Australia vs. Ireland (Fox)

Stadium Australia, Sydney

10:30 p.m.: Nigeria vs. Canada (Fox)

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Friday, July 21

1 a.m.: Philippines vs. Switzerland (FS1)

Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand

3:30 a.m.: Spain vs. Costa Rica (FS1)

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

9 p.m.: US vs. Vietnam (Fox)

Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, July 22

3 a.m.: Zambia vs. Japan (FS1)

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand

5:30 a.m.: England vs. Haiti (Fox)

Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

8 a.m.: Denmark vs. China (Fox)

Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Sunday, July 23

1 a.m.: Sweden vs. South Africa (FS1)

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

3:30 a.m.: Netherlands vs. Portugal (FS1)

Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand

6 a.m.: France vs. Jamaica (Fox)

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Monday, July 24

2 a.m.: Italy vs. Argentina (FS1)

Eden Park, Auckland

4:30 a.m.: Germany vs. Morocco (FS1)

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

7 a.m.: Brazil vs. Panama (FS1)

Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia

10 p.m.: Colombia vs. South Korea (FS1)

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Tuesday, July 25

1:30 a.m.: New Zealand vs. Philippines (FS1)

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

4 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Norway (FS1)

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand

Wednesday, July 26

1 a.m.: Japan vs. Costa Rica (FS1)

Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand

3:30 a.m.: Spain vs. Zambia (FS1)

Eden Park, Auckland

8 a.m.: Canada vs. Ireland (FS1)

Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

9 p.m.: US vs. Netherlands (Fox)

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

Thursday, July 27

3:30 a.m.: Portugal vs. Vietnam (FS1)

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand

6 a.m.: Australia vs. Nigeria (FS1)

Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

8 p.m.: Argentina vs. South Africa (FS1)

Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand

Friday, July 28

4:30 a.m.: England vs. Denmark (FS1)

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

7 a.m.: China vs. Haiti (FS1)

Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia

Saturday, July 29

3:30 a.m.: Sweden vs. Italy (FS1)

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

6 a.m.: France vs. Brazil (Fox)

Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

8:30 a.m.: Panama vs. Jamaica (Fox)

Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Sunday, July 30

12:30 a.m.: South Korea vs. Morocco (Fox)

Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia

3 a.m.: Norway vs. Philippines (FS1)

Eden Park, Auckland

3 a.m.: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (Fox)

Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand

5:30 a.m.: Germany vs. Colombia (FS1)

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Monday, July 31

3 a.m.: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (FS1)

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand

3 a.m.: Japan vs. Spain (Fox)

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

6 a.m.: Canada vs. Australia (Fox)

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

6 a.m.: Ireland vs. Nigeria (FS1)

Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

Tuesday, August 1

3 a.m.: Portugal vs. US (Fox)

Eden Park, Auckland

3 a.m.: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (FS1)

Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand

7 a.m.: China vs. England (Fox)

Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia

7 a.m.: Haiti vs. Denmark (FS1)

Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Wednesday, August 2

3 a.m.: Argentina vs. Sweden (Fox)

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand

3 a.m.: South Africa vs. Italy (FS1)

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

6 a.m.: Jamaica vs. Brazil (FS1)

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

6 a.m.: Panama vs. France (Fox)

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Thursday, August 3

6 a.m.: Morocco vs. Colombia (FS1)

Perth Rectangular Stadium

6 a.m.: South Korea vs. Germany (Fox)

Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

Round of 16 (all times eastern)

Saturday, August 5

1 a.m.: TBD (FS1)

Eden Park, Auckland

4 a.m.: TBD (FS1)

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

10 p.m.: TBD (Fox)

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Sunday, August 6

5 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Monday, August 7

3:30 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD (FS1)

Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

6:30 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD (FS1)

Stadium Australia, Sydney

Tuesday, August 8

4 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD (FS1)

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

7 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD (FS1)

Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Quarterfinals (all times eastern)

Thursday, August 10

9 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

ellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

Friday, August 11

3:30 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Saturday, August 12

3 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

6:30 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Stadium Australia, Sydney

Semifinals (all times eastern)

Tuesday, August 15

4 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Eden Park, Auckland

Wednesday, August 16

6 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Stadium Australia, Sydney

Third-place match

Saturday, August 19

4 a.m. ET: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

World Cup final

Sunday, August 20

6 a.m. ET: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Stadium Australia, Sydney