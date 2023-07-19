11 dead after a wall collapses near an under-construction bridge in Pakistan, officials say

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Eleven workers were killed early Wednesday after a wall collapsed near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said.

The wall fell while the workers sat inside their roadside tents at the construction site.

Local police official Mohammad Akram and Emergency Service Rescue 1122 said the collapse happened amid the monsoon rains near the neighborhood of Golra and that the bodies of the deceased were recovered.