15 die by electrocution after transformer explodes in northern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Fifteen people including six policer officers died Wednesday by electrocution after a transformer exploded near a sewage treatment plant in northern India, police said.

Several other people were injured in the accident, which occurred on the banks of the Alaknanda river, and were sent to a hospital in Uttarakhand state’s Chamoli district, police officer Parmendra Doval said.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, and the state's chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, ordered an investigation into the incident.