Kissinger meets top officials in China and gets a warm greeting

The reception for Kissinger, who more than 50 years ago helped pave the way for diplomatic ties between the United States and China during President Richard Nixon’s administration, was warmer than those for current US officials who have visited Beijing recently to try and stabilize US-China relations. While US officials have faced varying levels of chilliness or lecturing from their Chinese counterparts or state media, Kissinger, whose arrival was abruptly announced Tuesday evening, was welcomed effusively.

BEIJING — Henry Kissinger, the 100-year-old former secretary of state who has pushed the United States to take a more conciliatory approach to China, has made a surprise visit to Beijing, meeting with China’s top foreign policy official and its defense minister.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (left) met with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi (right), in Beijing Wednesday. Chinese press releases showered Kissinger with praise.

“The doctor has made historic contributions to breaking the ice in China-US relations, and played an irreplaceable role in enhancing understanding between the two countries,” said Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, according to a statement by China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday. (Kissinger holds a doctorate from Harvard.) “American policy toward China needs Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom, and Nixon-style political bravery,” Wang said.

The fact that Kissinger met with the national defense minister, Li Shangfu, on Tuesday, was another symbol of his favored status in China. Beijing last month rebuffed a request for Li to meet Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a forum in Singapore. China blamed the refusal on US sanctions against Li.

Kissinger told Li that he was “here as a friend of China,” according to the defense ministry’s description of the meeting, and that the two countries should “eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully, and avoid confrontation.”

He told Wang that “no matter how difficult it is, both sides should treat each other as equals,” and that “it is unacceptable to try and isolate the other side,” the foreign ministry said.

Kissinger did not immediately release his own account of the meetings.

At the same time Kissinger was in Beijing, President Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, was also meeting officials in the Chinese capital. In recent weeks, the current secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and the treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, have also traveled to Beijing.

A State Department spokesperson told reporters at a regularly scheduled briefing Tuesday that the Biden administration had known that Kissinger was planning to travel to China. But Kissinger was “there under his own volition, not acting on behalf of the United States government,” the spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said.

Still, Miller noted that Kissinger had briefed US officials on his interactions with Chinese officials in the past, and that similar conversations could occur after this trip.

It was not immediately clear how long Kissinger would be in Beijing or whether he would meet with other officials, including China’s leader, Xi Jinping. Xi and Kissinger met in Beijing in 2019, when Xi told Kissinger that he hoped he would “enjoy many more healthy years ahead and continue to be a promoter of and contributor to Sino-US relations,” according to Xinhua, China’s state news agency.

Wu Xinbo, the dean of international studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, said that China’s warmth toward Kissinger sent a message about how much importance China placed on “old friends.” That friendship contrasted with the more aggressive stances toward Beijing taken by recent US presidential administrations.

“This symbolism is very important,” he said. “I think Kissinger’s visit to China is meant to send a signal, that China-US relations should be viewed from a historical perspective.” He added, “You can’t just pay attention to short-term political needs.”

In the same way, Wu said, Kissinger’s meeting with Li was another reminder to the United States that China would not resume direct military-to-military communications until the United States lifted its sanctions. Chinese officials had rejected Blinken’s request to reopen those channels during his visit.

The Chinese defense ministry’s statement about the meeting with Kissinger said that Li had criticized “some people in the United States” for “not meeting China halfway,” noting that the atmosphere for friendly communication had been “destroyed.”

Chinese state media has showered Kissinger with praise.

In an article in May, for Kissinger’s 100th birthday, the Global Times, a nationalistic party-run tabloid, said Kissinger was “legendary,” and “still keeps his great mind razor-sharp on US-China relations by explicitly warning Washington” against an adversarial relationship.