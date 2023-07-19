South Africa skirts dilemma after Putin cancels visit

With the August summit fast approaching, it seemed that South Africa had to choose between burning bridges with Russia or damaging relations with the United States and other Western nations, major trading partners that have grown increasingly irritated by South Africa’s warm relations with Moscow.

South African officials have been wrestling for months with a dilemma that thrust them into the crosshairs of a faraway war: Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, a close ally, was set to attend an important diplomatic summit in their country, yet they would be legally obliged to arrest him because he is wanted by an international court that has accused him of war crimes in Ukraine.

Advertisement

But on Wednesday, Putin gave South Africa a way out.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Putin had, by “mutual agreement,” decided not to attend the summit in person, and would send his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, in his place. Russian state media said that Putin would participate via videoconference in the summit, a long-planned meeting of the heads of state of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, a bloc known as BRICS.

While this decision eases South Africa’s immediate dilemma, the country is still walking a shaky and very public tightrope as it tries to maintain strong ties with each of its superpower allies when they are at odds with one another.

South Africa has faced withering criticism from the United States for refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. American officials have in addition accused South Africa of providing arms to Russia, a claim that the government has denied and that Ramaphosa said was being investigated.

Critics at home have accused Ramaphosa, who faces a tough reelection contest next year, of taking a soft stance toward Russia that could hurt South Africa economically. American lawmakers and government officials have suggested that the United States should consider revoking trade benefits for South Africa and rethink the alliance between the countries altogether. Hosting Putin would only have inflamed those demands.

Advertisement

Putin is the subject of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court, which accuses him of being responsible for the abduction of Ukrainian children and their deportation to Russia. As a signatory to the court, South Africa would have been required to arrest the Russian president if he set foot on its soil.

Yet Putin had for months insisted that he would attend the summit in person, rejecting entreaties to stay home or attend by video. But he softened his stance after the instability set off last month by the brief revolt organized by the leader of the Wagner network, Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to a South African government official who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Putin “became easier to persuade as a result of the recent domestic problems he is having,” the official said.

A spokesperson for Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya, said he was unaware of whether the revolt had influenced Putin’s decision but that it was the result of lengthy deliberations.

South African officials have said in recent months that they feared that the question over Putin’s attendance at the BRICS meeting threatened to overshadow the agenda. BRICS has fashioned itself as an alternative to a world order centered on the United States and Europe, and a voice for nations that are not among the world’s superpowers.