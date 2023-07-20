At 30,000 feet, airborne thrillers are the height of drama

From the intensity of Elba’s stare, you know one thing for certain: Things are not going to end well for that hijacker.

In an episode of “Hijack,” currently streaming on Apple TV+, one of the hijackers who has taken control of a commercial flight from Dubai to London decides to humiliate Idris Elba by forcing him to smile and say “Cheese.”

Just as they do not end well for Gary Oldman, the head of a band of terrorists who take over the presidential aircraft in “Air Force One” (1997). Oldman is ultimately dispatched and then pushed into the wild blue yonder by the commander-in-chief, who snarls — as only Harrison Ford can snarl — “Get off my plane!”

Or the bad guys in “Non-Stop” (2014), who hadn’t reckoned on the presence of an air marshal played by Liam Neeson. The hulking Neeson proves that he does not need to be on terra firma to utilize his very particular set of skills.

This sort of derring-do by some of our most charismatic stars can make for gripping viewing, even when it’s not a hijack-hostage drama.

In “Flight” (2012), Denzel Washington plays a pilot who’s drunk and high on cocaine as he settles into the cockpit of a passenger plane. But when a calamitous mechanical malfunction plunges everyone on board into mortal peril, Washington somehow manages to pull off a miraculous crash-landing — even flying the aircraft upside down at one point.

You sit there thinking: What could he do if he were sober?

But whatever subset of the airplane-drama genre we watch, it’s the passengers — in other words, us — with whom we identify.

Denzel Washington plays a pilot who pulls off a miraculous crash-landing in "Flight." AP

Part of the potency of airplane dramas is that they distill into narrative form a fact that is always loitering around the surface of our consciousness, namely: Once you’ve slipped the surly bonds of Earth, to borrow a phrase, pretty much anything can happen. (Even malevolent media mogul Logan Roy of HBO’s “Succession,” who seemed unkillable, ultimately dies on a plane.)

With average people compressed in a tight and inescapable space while the clock ticks toward some major calamity, airplanes make for exceptionally dramatic settings for thrillers. Planes, especially hijacked ones, contain all the nail-biting narrative ingredients scriptwriters and filmmakers need.

First, they tap into our pre-existing feelings of powerlessness when we’re airborne. The paradox of flight is that you’re simultaneously set free, cruising at more than 30,000 feet from the ground, and confined to a sealed vessel. Talk about cognitive dissonance. The inside of a plane is its own special world, where the solidity we take for granted on earth disappears, along with the assumptions our earthbound selves live by.

Second, nothing reveals character, in both senses of the word, like a crisis unfolding within a compressed space from which there is no escape. Bravery, cowardice, tenderness, vulnerability: Ordinary citizens may tap into inner resources or base instincts they didn’t know they possessed. Strangers when they emplaned, passengers may commit acts of treachery and betrayal to save their own skins, or they may become allies, even friends.

We in the audience ask ourselves: What would we do in such a situation? Would we, for example, be as gutsy as the passengers in “Hijack” who — in a kind of “I am Spartacus” moment of defiance and solidarity — roll up their window shades as a gun-wielding hijacker screams at them to keep the shades closed?

Third, airplane dramas give makers of films and TV series the structural freedom to tell several interconnected stories at once.

There’s the story unfolding in the sky, where the stakes are life or death. There’s the one on the ground, where the tension builds as hostage negotiators and air traffic controllers try to bring matters to a happy ending. And there’s the one on the homefront, where anguished wives, husbands, children, girlfriends, and boyfriends wait and worry.

That’s pretty rich material, the kind that often sends the box-office receipts soaring. Small wonder that aerial adventures have fascinated Hollywood from the beginning. Indeed, the first movie to win the Academy Award for best picture was “Wings” (1927), a silent film about a pair of World War I fighter pilots vying for the affections of the same woman.

Last year’s blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick," with an eerily ageless Tom Cruise reprising his role as daredevil naval aviator Pete “Maverick" Mitchell, was credited with helping to bring COVID-leery moviegoers back to theaters.

The string of disaster movies Hollywood released during the 1970s began with “Airport” (1970). That there’s-a-bomb-on-the-plane thriller stars Burt Lancaster as the general manager of an airport, Dean Martin as a cocky pilot, Jacqueline Bisset as a cool-headed flight attendant, and Van Heflin as the suicidal would-be bomber.

Dean Martin in the 1970 disaster flick "Airport." Universal Pictures

By today’s standards when it comes to movie pace, “Airport” takes a very long time to get going. But the film did provide a host of tropes for the hilarious “Airplane!" to satirize a decade later.

Sometimes, aircraft have served a metaphorical purpose. In 2009, amid the Great Recession, “Up in the Air” was released, starring George Clooney as a corporate downsizer who touched down only as long as it took to fire large waves of workers. The time he spent up in the air underscored his rootlessness and disconnection from other people.

“United 93″ (2006) was inspired by the real-life heroism on Sept. 11, 2001, of passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93, one of several planes hijacked by terrorists on that terrible day. The passengers fought back against the hijackers, who were believed to be intent on attacking the US Capitol. The plane ultimately crashed in a Pennsylvania field; all were killed.

In “Sully” (2016), a mustached Tom Hanks played Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who became a folk hero after he successfully landed a US Airways plane on the Hudson River when the aircraft lost engine power after striking a flock of birds.

As gripping as airplane dramas can be, they do not necessarily lend themselves to a lot of subtlety. Consider just a few button-pushing titles: “Mayday at 40,000 Feet!” (1976), “Panic in the Skies” (1996), and “Terror in the Sky” (1971).

Those all pale next to the immortal “Snakes on a Plane” (2006), starring Samuel L. Jackson. Has a movie’s story line ever been better synopsized by its title? And has a movie star ever had the chance to take a big swing at lines so thoroughly in his wheelhouse as Jackson’s “Enough is enough! I have had it with these [expletive] snakes on this [expletive] plane!”?

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.