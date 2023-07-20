‘Annie,’ ‘Hadestown,’ and ‘The Cher Show’ coming to the Wang Theatre in 2024

First will be “Annie,” the heart-tugging musical about an indomitable orphan that won the Tony Award for best musical in 1977 on the strength of its protagonist, her story, and tunes like “Tomorrow,” “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “N.Y.C.,” and “Maybe.”

The Boch Center announced Thursday that it will be bringing three touring productions of well-known musicals to the Wang Theatre in the second half of the 2023-2024 theater season.

Directed by Jenn Thompson, “Annie” will be at the Wang Feb. 6-11, 2024, featuring music by Charles Strouse, a book by Thomas Meehan, and lyrics by Martin Charnin.

Next, March 15-17, 2024, will be “The Cher Show.” To capture Cher’s outsize persona, three actresses play the title figure at different phases of her life and career, respectively dubbed Babe, Star, and Lady. Direction is by Casey Hushion.

Advertisement

Then, April 23-28, the Wang Theatre will host “Hadestown,” created by singer-songwriter and Vermont native Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin. Winner of the Tony for best musical in 2019, “Hadestown” takes a musical journey to the underworld that entwines the stories of young lovers Orpheus and Eurydice with that of King Hades and his wife, Persephone.

There was no word on casting for “Hadestown,” “Annie,” or “The Cher Show.”

Ticket information is available at www.bochcenter.org/events/all.





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.