Author readings around Boston July 23-29

SUNDAY, JULY 23
- Sarah Stewart Taylor (“A Stolen Child”) is in conversation with Paul Doiron at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
MONDAY, JULY 24
- Yume Kitasei (“The Deep Sky”) is in conversation with Kylie Lee Baker at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Shastri Akella (“The Sea Elephants”) is in conversation with Reif Larsen at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY, JULY 25
- Kelly J. Ford (“The Hunt”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Chiles Shelburne at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Christine Pride (”You Were Always Mine”) is in conversation with Angie Chatman at 6 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Karen M. McManus (”One of Us Is Back”) is in conversation with Diana Urban at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Michael Koryta (“An Honest Man”) is in conversation with Lisa Unger at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
- Pierce Brown (“Light Bringer”) discusses his latest book in the Red Rising series at 7 p.m. at Somerville Arts at the Armory at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith. (Tickets are $40.50 including a copy of the book.)
- Azzedine T. Downes (“The Couscous Chronicles: Stories of Food, Love, and Donkeys from a Life between Cultures”) is in conversation with Jeff Corwin at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store.
- Karen M. McManus (“One of Us Is Back”) discusses her latest novel at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
THURSDAY, JULY 27
- Carole Greenfield (“Weathering Agents”) and Liza Katz Duncan (“Given”) read their work at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Andrew Leland (”The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight”) is in conversation with Namwali Serpell at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store.
FRIDAY, JULY 28
- M. Evelina Galang (“When the Hibiscus Falls”) is in conversation with Grace Talusan at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Andrew Pontzen (“The Universe in a Box: Simulations and the Quest to Code the Cosmos”) is in conversation with Atinç Çaǧan Şengül at noon virtually via the Harvard Book Store.
