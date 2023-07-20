Cécile McLorin Salvant and John Pizzarelli will be singing and swinging in Worcester

Three-time Grammy winner Salvant, 33, will perform Friday at JMAC backed by Elio Villafranca on piano, Yasushi Nakamura on bass, Weedie Braimah on djembe, and Savannah Harris on drums. She’s got a new album out, “Mélusine,” on which she sings a mix of originals and covers, all of them relating to the French mythological figure Mélusine . The title song aside, the lyrics are all in French, Kreyòl, or Occitan. Salvant will be singing selections from the new album in Worcester, interspersed with songs from her American standards repertoire.

In Cécile McLorin Salvant and John Pizzarelli, Music Worcester is bringing two stellar interpreters of the Great American Songbook to the city on back-to-back nights this weekend. But in phone interviews from their respective homes in Manhattan last week, it quickly became apparent that, despite their significantly different backgrounds, both admire other types of music as well.

Salvant has been quoted saying that jazz standards once seemed exotic to her, having grown up in Miami speaking French at home with her Haitian father and French mother. But she rethinks the idea when the quote is repeated to her.

“I probably used the word ‘exotic,’ but it’s ringing a little differently to me now,” she explains. “Because it’s almost like I was brought up in a situation where nothing was exotic. We listened to music from all over the world all the time. So everything was sort of on the same plane: We were listening to American music, but we also listened to a lot of African music, South American music, European music. I just was brought up hearing all of that stuff. I wasn’t in a jazz musician family, no one in my family does jazz. But it was definitely played at home, about as much as everything else that we listened to.

“Flash forward to me singing jazz. When I first started singing, I was doing a lot of classical singing, too. I always just cared about being able to embody what the song was, really get into the character, regardless of genre, regardless of what it is. So I feel like I do that, whether it’s jazz, or whether it’s a classical piece, or whether it’s a song from French chanson, that’s my approach to singing. That’s what I love. That’s what I love as a listener, too. So I don’t think it has anything to do with exoticism. I think what it has to do with is just my love of language.”

“One of them [’Dites moi que je suis belle’] was written in the 14th century, but I know it from this Yvette Guilbert version,” Salvant explains. “Yvette Guilbert was like a really great French singer who would perform in Parisian cabarets, and she was Toulouse-Lautrec’s muse. As somebody who loves cabaret, and who has been called a postmodern cabaret singer, I just really connect with these singers.

“‘D’un feu secret’ is a song that my Baroque voice teacher assigned to me when I was in class with her. I was 18, studying early music for the first time, and she said, ‘You should sing this song, try to learn it, try to learn how to do the ornamentation.’ And so I have been sitting on that song for almost 15 years, and it never even occurred to me to sing it in another context than in my class with her.”

Words are at least as important as music to Salvant in choosing her repertoire, so her website provides English translations to all the songs on “Mélusine.”

“I picked the songs that I’m covering in huge part because of the lyrics,” she says. “One of the songs is a poem by Louis Aragon, who’s one of the greatest French poets that ever existed. His words are so beautiful and create such a wild and incredible mood.” Salvant sometimes translates lyrics into English from the stage before or after performing them. “It’s just another layer of the beauty of the song. I don’t want people to miss out on it.”

Pizzarelli, 63, has played Salvant’s music on “Radio Deluxe,” the NPR show he cohosts with his wife, actor and vocalist Jessica Molaskey, which airs locally Sunday afternoons on Worcester’s WICN.

Unlike Salvant, Pizzarelli did grow up with a jazz musician. His father, guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, was in the “Tonight Show” band for several years before Johnny Carson relocated to Los Angeles.

John Pizzarelli Jaci Berkopec

In 1980, Bucky Pizzarelli started playing with his guitarist son, whose own tastes at the time were more aligned with his generation’s. “I was trying to be a singer-songwriter from the time I was about 16,” says John Pizzarelli. “I loved Peter Frampton and Jackson Browne and James Taylor and Steely Dan.”

Pizzarelli’s own groups would perform covers of such fare. “And at the same time, I had come home from college and started working with my dad. He was getting his thing together. He’d say, ‘Learn some of these George Barnes duets and we can play together.’”

Pizzarelli, who performs Saturday at Mechanics Hall, got another nudge toward what’s become his career from the sister of a friend. “[She] had a record of a guy singing ‘Straighten Up and Fly Right,’” Pizzarelli recalls. “I learned the song, and my father said, ‘That’s Nat King Cole. Find those trio records, you’ll love that material.’ And that’s how it started.”

Initially, Pizzarelli continued juggling low-paying gigs with his own bands while working with his dad. “My father said, ‘You’re the only guy who plays jazz to support his rock ‘n’ roll habit.’”

Pizzarelli’s debut album, “I’m Hip (Please Don’t Tell My Father),” turns 40 this year. He’s released 29 more standards albums since then, including his new one, “Stage & Screen,” on which he is backed by his current trio mates, pianist Isaiah J. Thompson and bassist Michael Karn. There is also a pandemic album, “Better Days Ahead: Solo Guitar Takes on Pat Metheny,” recorded at his cabin in Putnam County, N.Y., after the death of his father from COVID complications and his mother a week later. Molaskey painted the picture of Pizzarelli wearing a medical mask that adorns that album’s cover.

CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT

At JMAC, 20 Franklin St., Worcester. July 21 at 8 p.m. $49 (obstructed view only; standard general admission seats sold out), www.musicworcester.org

JOHN PIZZARELLI

At Mechanics Hall, 321 Main St., Worcester. July 22 at 8 p.m. $49-$69. www.musicworcester.org

Bill Beuttler can be reached at bill@billbeuttler.com.








