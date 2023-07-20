Local bestsellers for the week ended July 16

1. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

3. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

4. The Five-Star Weekend Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

5. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

7. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

8. Yellowface R. F. Kuang Morrow

9. Small Mercies Dennis Lehane Harper

10. I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home Lorrie Moore Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

Advertisement

2. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession Michael Finkel Knopf

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds Jennifer Ackerman Penguin Press

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

7. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

8. Tabula Rasa: Volume 1 John McPhee Farrar, Straus and Giroux

9. Pageboy: A Memoir Elliot Page Flatiron Books

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

3. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

5. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

6. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

7. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

Advertisement

8. Too Late Colleen Hoover Grand Central

9. Carrie Soto Is Back Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

10. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Back Bay

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. Penguin

6. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

7. Quietly Hostile: Essays Samantha Irby Vintage

8. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

9. A Philosophy of Walking Frédéric Gros, John Howe (Transl.) Verso

10. The Book of Delights: Essays Ross Gay Algonquin Books





The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 16, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.