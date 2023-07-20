Poems of ‘human residue’ in a new collection; new independent bookstore opens in Marblehead; a book of comfort for bereaved pet lovers

Joe Hall’s poems move between a fist-pounding urgency, the fire and squelch of this moment of our endtime, and a vulnerability hushed and gentle as a nightgown on a laundry line. “Fugue and Strike,” his latest collection, from the local and always compelling press Black Ocean, hums and hollers with filth and eros, with the wasting heap of capitalism, with murdering sheriffs and dog-killing cops, “tech bros seduced into a sort of almost graspable/ grammar,” and especially the “geologies of human residue.” Hall, who was born in New Hampshire and is now based in Buffalo, has a political imagination, deep tenderness, and an eye and ear for the accumulation of matter and time. “Rooms outlast us. But the contents of an already unresellable cell phone will outlast the room,” he writes, becoming “a geological force that may outlast the assemblages of power that birthed it, long after they boil themselves to death through carbon emissions.” Seedlings and excrement, corruption and solidarity, power and insurgency. His series “Garbage Strike,” in poems and prose, is a powerful look at waste’s place in “collective struggle.” “The world is not a ruin,” Hall writes, as argument, battle cry, simple statement of fact, and he shows us “the multifarious ways people get together and fight back.”

New independent bookstore opens in Marblehead

Up on the North Shore, a new independent bookstore opened this spring, occupying a storefront of a building built in 1790. Saltwater Bookstore, in Marblehead’s historic district, offers new adult and children’s books in a space that’s a little less than 600 square feet. The children’s room has inviting little nooks, and the floating shelves throughout make the space feel bigger than it is. Authors from New England get an emphasis; ocean and seafaring themes are well-represented in the kids’ section; and their selection of cards come from a New England-based card company. Owner Laura Cooper has lived in Marblehead for over 20 years, and opening a bookstore has been a longtime dream of hers. Buoyed by the resurgence of independent bookstores in the region, Cooper decided now was the time to create a store that reflected the Marblehead atmosphere and community. The store will host author events in the future, and a monthly book club will begin in August. Saltwater Bookstore is located at 134 Washington St., in Marblehead. For more information, visit saltwaterbookstore.com.

A book of comfort for bereaved pet lovers

When North Adams-based writer, editor, and researcher Sara Bader’s cat died, she looked for a book that could carry her through the grief. She wanted wisdom and solace from people who’d experienced the same loss, “small portions of literary nourishment” for her grief-fractured attention span. She couldn’t find such a book, so she made one herself. “The Book of Pet Love & Loss: Words of Comfort & Wisdom from Remarkable People” (Simon & Schuster) gathers a huge selection of observations, reflections, and insights on the deep and singular love for pets, and the specific vein of sadness when they die. Words from Andy Warhol, Otessa Moshfegh, Mr. Rogers, Keith Richards, Virginia Woolf, Louis Armstrong, Alison Bechdel, Amy Sedaris, Gertrude Stein, Zora Neale Hurston, as well as presidents, actors, and playwrights, fill the book with funny, sweet, loving, and aching celebrations and memories of cats and dogs and, in one case, a mongoose, that were loved and lost. “Charley is dead and only recently I don’t hear him in the night,” wrote John Steinbeck. “It is exceedingly short, his galloping life,” wrote Mary Oliver. “I have my stories of that grief, no doubt many of you do also. It is almost a failure of will, a failure of love, to let them grow old — or so it feels. We would do anything to keep them with us, and to keep them young. The one gift we cannot give.”

Coming out

“Someone Who Isn’t Me” by Geoff Rickly (Rose)

“So to Speak” by Terrance Hayes (Penguin)

“Pleasure of Thinking” by Wang Xiaobo, translated from the Chinese by Yan Yan (Astra House)





Pick of the week

Arwen Severance at the Bookstore of Gloucester recommends “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner): “Jeannette Walls is back with a novel this time around, about Sallie Kincaid, a young woman growing up in Virginia during Prohibition. After an accident with her half-sibling, Sallie is kicked out by her father, a formidable man. She returns nine years later to reclaim her place in the family.”