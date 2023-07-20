‘Theater Camp’: The show must go on, and on

Everyone assumes the same acting and writing duties for this version. I haven’t seen the short, but it’s evident that 20 minutes of material is all the plot of “Theater Camp” can sustain. It’s excruciatingly unfunny for the first 74 of its 94 minutes before suddenly revealing an impressive flourish of creativity.

When it played at Sundance earlier this year, “Theater Camp” received a standing ovation and won the US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble. I’m not sure why audiences were so high on this stretched-out, feature-length adaptation of a 2020 short film starring Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, and “Dear Evan Hansen” lead, Ben Platt. They also wrote the short, along with Nick Lieberman (who co-directs here with Gordon).

Platt plays Amos Klobuchar, a theater teacher who has devoted his life to advising the students at AdirondACTS, a youth theater camp nestled in New York State’s Adirondacks mountains. His partner in crime, Rebecca-Diane (Gordon), has joined him in this venture for years. They were childhood best friends and have remained close into adulthood.

Each season at AdirondACTS ends with a musical performed by the kids and written by Amos and Rebecca-Diane. This year’s topic is a doozy, a tribute to the camp’s founder and principal, Joan Rubinsky (Amy Sedaris), who, in the film’s opening scene, becomes comatose after a seizure brought on by strobe lights used in a kiddie production of “Bye Bye Birdie.”

The musical’s title, “Joan, Still,” is a play on the 2014 Julianne Moore movie “Still Alice,” for which she won a best actress Oscar. If you didn’t initially catch that connection, there’s a Julianne Moore joke in the film to make sure that you do.

Since Joan is incapacitated, her son, wannabe investor Troy (Jimmy Tatro), is brought on to run the camp. He’s not a theater person, which makes him an outcast at the camp, and he’s also incredibly stupid. “Theater Camp” could have exploited the comic potential of Troy’s misfortune — in any other locale, he’d be cock of the walk while the theater kids would be ostracized — but it’s too busy succumbing to scene after scene of poorly staged, and often nonsensical, improvisation-based scenes between the actors.

Troy has no experience running the camp, and its financial troubles make it a target for takeover by a rival camp. AdirondACTS also has only one handyman, Glenn (Galvin), whose day is so busy that he often hides in Troy’s office, scaring the hell out of Troy whenever he’s discovered.

Glenn educates Troy about the ins and outs of theater camp, including how to relate to the specific personalities of the kids. For example, the Fosse kids talk with their hands. He also explains that the camp stages “straight plays and musicals.” “What would be a gay play?” Troy asks. “A musical,” Glenn responds.

It’s the only laugh to be had in the first three-quarters of “Theater Camp.”

And then something amazing happens: We get to see these talented students, led by Glenn in the lead, perform “Joan, Still.” And it’s so good it made me want to see the musical in its entirety. The songs snippets are catchy, the staging is fun, and the young performers, who had been given so little to distinguish themselves as characters, finally come into their own.

This musical should have taken center stage in “Theater Camp.” The dreadful story surrounding it deserves to get the hook.

★½

THEATER CAMP

Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman. Written by Gordon, Lieberman, Noah Galvin, and Ben Platt. Starring Platt, Gordon, Lieberman, Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Amy Sedaris. 94 min. At AMC Boston Common, Coolidge Corner. PG-13 (profanity)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.