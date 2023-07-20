After concerns about staff diversity and culture, Convention Center Authority hires its first chief diversity officer.

The MCCA came under fire in March following Boston Globe coverage showing the lack of a full-time diversity officer and people of color in top positions on the nearly 400-person staff. Soon after, the MCCA board of directors hired law firm Prince Lobel to study the issue and report back. That study is expected to be completed soon, but not before the NAACP brings its annual convention to the MCCA’s Boston Convention & Exhibition Center next week.

On Thursday, executive director David Gibbons introduced Herschel Herndon, who joins the organization next week as its chief diversity officer, to a newly constituted MCCA board. It was the board’s first meeting since the Healey administration installed seven new board members, intending to increase the number of people of color.

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority has hired a seasoned Black diversity and inclusion executive from the Minneapolis area as it responds to concerns about the lack of Black and Latino people in top-paying positions, as well as other racial equity issues.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Herndon’s appointment to the $160,000-a-year job represents the first time the MCCA has had a full-time employee focused on diversity issues since 2016, when an employee who focused on contracts and procurement left for a different job. Gibbons had hoped to revive that position as part of his proposed expansion of the convention and exhibit center. After not getting the green light for that project from the Legislature, Gibbons said he decided last year to instead create a higher-level diversity position with a broader focus on shaping a more diverse, equitable workforce and culture at the MCCA. That position was first advertised, he said, in January. In March, following the Globe coverage, he decided to hire Minnesota-based headhunting firm SearchWide Global to help with the search.

Advertisement

Until last year, Herndon served as chief diversity officer for Thrivent, a nonprofit financial services company based in Minneapolis. Before his time at Thrivent, Herndon held diversity and inclusion roles at Novartis, Best Buy, and Stanley Black & Decker. He has also run his own consultancy, HRH Global Connections, for the past decade. Herndon plans to move to the Boston area.

Advertisement

“I’m excited,” he said. “[Diversity, equity, and inclusion] is my passion. It’s important to the MCCA. It’s important to David, and the Greater Boston community. ... It’s about people really connecting with folks, listening, learning, creating a narrative that’s very positive for the organization and the community.”

Gibbons added that Herndon will help the MCCA “institutionalize the good things” the agency has been doing.

“I can tell you a thousand good stories [about the MCCA], but it wasn’t institutionalized,” Gibbons said. “Herschel’s going to help us pull it together and show what the MCCA is.”

Concerning criticism about the dearth of Black and Latino managers at the top of the MCCA hierarchy, Gibbons chalked that up to bad timing and a challenging labor market in which better-paying private-sector jobs are appealing to public-sector employees.

“It was an awkward moment ... when that snapshot was taken,” said Gibbons, who noted he hired Joyce Leveston, a Black woman, in 2018 for one of the MCCA’s top management jobs but she left the following year.

The issue of diversity barely came up during Thursday’s board meeting, aside from Herndon’s introduction. Newly appointed board chair Emme Handy mentioned that she looked forward to working on equity issues, as well as economic and policy issues, with the other board members. And Chris Donato, the general counsel for the MCCA, updated the board on the Prince Lobel audit, which is examining the recent experience of employees, contractors, and conventioneers. Donato said the Prince Lobel team will be working directly with prominent Boston lawyer Tom Kiley, who is advising the MCCA board.

Advertisement

Another new board member, UNITE HERE Local 26′s president Carlos Aramayo, said in an interview that while he was encouraged by Herndon’s hiring, there’s more to be done at the MCCA.

“I think it’s a good first step but I think there’s a long road here to address many of the issues that have been raised,” said Aramayo, whose hospitality union’s membership primarily consists of people of color. “I look forward to starting to engage on this extremely important issue to the future of the convention center and its success going forward.”













Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.