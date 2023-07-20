Inside the private writings of Caroline Ellison, star witness in the FTX case

Ellison had a lot on her mind. She did not think that she was well-suited to running Alameda or particularly decisive as a leader, she wrote in another Google document. She was also going through a breakup with Sam Bankman-Fried, the billionaire entrepreneur who had founded Alameda and then FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. They had dated on and off, and Ellison worried about “making things weird” and “causing drama.”

“I have been feeling pretty unhappy and overwhelmed with my job,” Ellison wrote in a Google document in February 2022. She added: “At the end of the day I can’t wait to go home and turn off my phone and have a drink and get away from it all.”

Three months before the cryptocurrency market imploded last year, Caroline Ellison, the 27-year-old CEO of the crypto hedge fund Alameda Research, was racked with self-doubt.

“It doesn’t really feel like there’s an end in sight,” she wrote in the February 2022 document.

Now Ellison is poised to be a star witness at Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial, which is scheduled for Oct. 2.

Bankman-Fried, 31, is accused of misusing billions of dollars taken from customer accounts and faces eight counts of fraud and election law violations. His spectacular downfall, which sent FTX and Alameda into bankruptcy, transformed Ellison from a powerful — yet relatively private — figure into a target of tabloid speculation. In December, she pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to cooperate with the federal prosecutors investigating her former boyfriend.

His case is speeding toward a courtroom showdown in New York City. Two other top FTX executives, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, have also pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate. In June, after weeks of legal wrangling over the charges against Bankman-Fried, the judge in the case set a brisk schedule for the run-up to the trial, asking prosecutors to come up with a witness list and produce other final materials. Prosecutors are expected to begin preparing at least some witnesses in August, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

As Bankman-Fried’s sometime-girlfriend and one of his earliest hires, Ellison had unique insight into the FTX founder. She also recorded many of her thoughts in writing, making observations about her personal and professional life in a handwritten diary and on Google documents that have circulated among lawyers involved in the case, according to documents reviewed by The New York Times and four people familiar with the investigation.

The documents, which have not been previously reported, offer new insight into Ellison’s psychology during the final months of FTX.

In one Google document addressed to Bankman-Fried in April 2022, Ellison wrote that an earlier breakup with him had “significantly decreased my excitement about Alameda.” Life at the hedge fund, she added, “felt too associated with you in a way that was painful."

A representative for Ellison’s legal team and a lawyer for Bankman-Fried declined to comment. A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, the unit prosecuting the case, also declined to comment.

Ellison, a Stanford graduate, got to know Bankman-Fried at Jane Street, the quantitative trading firm where he worked after college. They shared a commitment to effective altruism, the charitable movement that has gained adherents in the tech and finance industries.

After Bankman-Fried left Jane Street to start Alameda in 2017, he recruited Ellison as a trader. In 2021, he promoted her to co-CEO, alongside another early hire, Sam Trabucco.

Bankman-Fried and Ellison also started an unsteady romantic relationship, with multiple breakups and reconciliations. At times, Ellison worried that Bankman-Fried thought she wasn’t good enough. When he was around, she wrote in the February 2022 Google document, she had “an instinct to shrink and become smaller and quieter and defer to others.”

In May 2022, the crypto market crashed, sending coin prices spiraling and plunging several prominent companies into bankruptcy. During the crisis, regulators have asserted, Bankman-Fried, Wang, Singh, and Ellison filled a hole in Alameda’s accounts using billions in customer funds deposited with FTX.

Bankman-Fried’s business empire collapsed in November after a run on deposits exposed an $8 billion deficit.

“I just had an increasing dread of this day that was weighing on me,” Ellison wrote to him in a message that month, which was excerpted in court records. “Now that it’s actually happening it just feels great to get it over with.”

In December, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas, where FTX was based, and taken to a prison not far from the luxury penthouse that he and Ellison had shared with eight other roommates, including Wang and Singh. Bankman-Fried is now under house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California.

People who know Ellison say they have been struck by her earnestness and her willingness to admit her own failings. In court in December, she said she was “truly sorry” for committing fraud. “I knew that it was wrong,” she said.

Ellison is expected to repeat that assertion at Bankman-Fried’s trial, which is set to last four or five weeks. Much of the trial will revolve around messages that Bankman-Fried and the three cooperators exchanged on the messaging app Signal, two people briefed on the matter said.