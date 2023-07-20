Seaport Hotel workers rally in support of union contract

Servers, housemen, and bartenders who work at Seaport Hotel Boston rallied Thursday outside Fidelity Investment’s headquarters on Summer Street, in support of their efforts to unionize. UNITE HERE Local 26, which represents hotel workers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, filed a union election petition on behalf of waitstaff at the Seaport Hotel after more than 75 percent of banquet waiters were demoted to part-time status in October. That caused longtime workers to lose their benefits such as health insurance, paid time off, and 401(k)s. Seaport Hotel Boston workers say they want to reap the same benefits as other hospitality workers who work at unionized hotels in Seaport, such as Westin Waterfront, Renaissance, and Omni Seaport. UNITE HERE Local 26 members and leaders, State Senator Nick Collins, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn, and Boston City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune, joined the workers at the rally. Fidelity owns the Seaport Hotel. ― MACIE PARKER

FINANCIAL SERVICES

HighVista set to acquire Boston arm of Scottish money manager

HighVista Strategies, a Boston-based boutique money manager, has reached a deal to acquire Abrdn PLC’s US private markets business for an undisclosed amount. Abrdn is headquartered in Scotland, but the team and portfolio that HighVista is acquiring is also based in Boston, and was known as FLAG Capital Management before it became part of Abrdn in 2015. The deal, which will close by the end of September, brings about $4 billion in assets to HighVista and 30 employees. After it closes, HighVista will manage about $8.8 billion and have a 70-person workforce, according to HighVista partner Caroline Page. HighVista, located in 200 Clarendon (aka the Hancock Tower), specializes in investing clients’ funds in publicly traded biotech firms as well as private equity and private debt, while the Abrdn group focuses on early-stage venture capital and private equity investments in smaller companies. HighVista’s main clients include family offices as well as institutional investors such as pension funds and endowments. HighVista cofounder Andre Perold said having both groups be located in Boston helped seal the deal. “We would make an acquisition only under special circumstances, where we think there’s a phenomenal cultural fit,” Perold said. “We have known them because they were in Boston. If they weren’t in Boston, it would have been much more difficult.” ― JON CHESTO

INNOVATION

Student founders go to ‘boot camp’ at Harvard

Harvard Innovation Labs and Amazon Web Services on Thursday launched their iNextGen Accelerator program, selecting 25 student founders from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and universities in Sub-Saharan Africa for the inaugural two-week “founder bootcamp.” The program, which will take place this month at Harvard Innovation Labs in Allston, aims to increase the presence of Black people and other underrepresented groups in the startup community. The founders will participate in sessions aimed at identifying and understanding customers, finding and proving markets, pitching products and companies, fund-raising, and leadership. The Schultz Family Foundation provided grants to participants to cover room, board, and travel expenses. Amazon Web Services will offer each participant $5,000 in credits for the company’s cloud computing services and access to the company’s experts and professionals. ― MACIE PARKER

EMPLOYMENT

US workers feeling more confident as recession fears ease

After months of a steady drumbeat of recession warnings, US workers are seeing glimmers of hope. According to a LinkedIn survey of its members, workers’ confidence in their ability to get or hold a job ticked up to its highest level since late March. Sentiment has slumped since the beginning of the year as mass layoffs rippled across industries. The slightly sunnier outlook comes as job cuts have slowed and analysts have lowered the odds of a recession. This boost in worker confidence coincides with a surge in the quits rate. More than 4 million US employees walked off the job in May, the most since the beginning of the year. At the same time, inflation has cooled in recent months and wage gains have begun to outpace rising prices in the United States, easing pressure on household budgets and sending consumer confidence soaring to an almost two-year high. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

PRIVATE EQUITY

Blackstone tops the trillion-dollar mark

For years, private equity firms have sought to join a special club: managing $1 trillion in assets, a milestone that would put them in the same league as mutual fund behemoths like BlackRock and Fidelity and banking giants like JPMorgan Chase. On Thursday, Blackstone became the first in the private equity industry to hit that level, boasting in its latest quarterly earnings report that it managed just over $1 trillion in assets as of the end of June. For firms like Blackstone, attaining that size cements their position as a major player in mainstream finance. On Main Street, the firm is perhaps best known for striking debt-fueled takeovers of companies, even if in reality it has long since branched out into an array of other businesses, from lending to real estate. Blackstone, which began as a two-person shop in 1985 overseeing $400,000, has since become a dominant force in the so-called alternative investments industry. It first rose to prominence with leveraged buyouts, and in 1991, began its real estate business, which has since become its largest division and the nation’s biggest landlord. It has also moved into hedge funds, credit trading, infrastructure investing, and more. — NEW YORK TIMES

LEGAL

FTC to pause Microsoft merger trial, opening door to settlement talks

The US Federal Trade Commission is poised to pause its in-house trial against Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc., opening the door to potential settlement talks, people familiar with the case said. The step is a win for Microsoft and Activision as they seek to close the largest-ever gaming deal despite regulatory challenges in the United States and the UK. On Tuesday, the companies asked the FTC to withdraw the case, which has been scheduled for trial in August before its administrative court. Under the agency’s rules, the FTC must withdraw the case following their request after losing a federal court bid to keep the companies from merging, according to two people, who weren’t authorized to speak on the record. Once the case is withdrawn, Microsoft and Activision can seek to persuade the FTC’s commissioners to accept a settlement or drop their opposition to the deal altogether. The FTC is appealing a federal court ruling last week in favor of the deal, though the appeals court declined to halt Microsoft’s merger while that is underway. Microsoft declined to comment. On Wednesday, the companies extended their merger agreement to Oct. 18 to give themselves more time to negotiate with UK competition enforcers opposed to the deal. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

