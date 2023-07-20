In JP, a controversial brewery turns off the taps. But its owners aren’t blaming the protestors.

For some in the neighborhood, like patrons who showed up for happy hour on Wednesday, Turtle Swamp will be remembered fondly as a dependable watering hole where the craft beer flowed as freely as the conversation.

Owners John Lincecum and Nik Walther announced on Tuesday that they would be closing the Washington Street bar and production space, which has been churning out IPAs and lagers since 2017. Last call will be on Aug. 19, or whenever “the beer runs out,” said Lincecum.

It’s closing time for good at Turtle Swamp Brewing, a six-year-old Jamaica Plain taproom that will not live to see the groundbreaking of the affordable housing project next door that they took to court in 2021 .

“This has become like a second home to me,” said regular Steve Fineman, sipping on a JP Porter at one of the picnic-style tables inside the green-walled taproom. “It’s a comfortable spot where I don’t feel judged and can just be myself.”

For others, however, the brewery will forever be associated with the legal action it took against the development coming next door: A 39-unit affordable housing project for senior citizens spearheaded by the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corp., a local nonprofit developer.

In 2021, Turtle Swamp filed a lawsuit against the JPNDC, arguing that the proposal was ”too big, too close to its neighbors, and [did] not provide parking or loading areas sufficient” for the project. The brewery objected to zoning exemptions granted to the project, saying that they would “render a portion of [Turtle Swamp’s] Property unsafe and unusable during construction.”

It came on the heels of a similar lawsuit filed by Turtle Swamp’s landlord — Monty Gold — against another affordable housing complex across the street. Both legal actions drew drew intense ire from many in the progressive neighborhood, where the average rent for a one-bedroom is $2,225, according to BostonPads, a rental website.

Street protests erupted outside Turtle Swamp following their lawsuit, with demonstrations attended by the likes of then-City Councilor Kenzie Bok. A petition urging Turtle Swamp and Gold to drop their suits racked up over 1,000 signatures. Many vowed to never again step foot in the brewery.

But the “small vocal minority” of protestors, Lincecum said, are not what did in his brewery. Instead, he pointed to three headwinds: COVID, which clobbered foot traffic and retail sales; the business’s accumulating debt; and — perhaps most critically — the myriad construction projects tangling that stretch of Washington Street, making it difficult to operate and attract customers.

While the construction is set to die down in the near future, Lincecum and Walther said they were unable to stick it out.

“They didn’t impact us,” said Lincecum of the protestors. “It was really, to be honest, the timing and the density of the simultaneous construction projects — of projects that are so critically important, more important than our little small business.”

Last June, Turtle Swamp and JPNDC quietly resolved the lawsuit, agreeing to modify the project to pull it back five feet from the side lot property line, giving Turtle Swamp a little more space. The JPNDC declined to comment on Turtle Swamp’s closure, but its website says construction is slated to begin on the 3371 Washington Street project in early 2024.

It will join the wave of construction activity already on this Washington Street corridor.

Barriers are up on both sides of the road, making it difficult to traverse. Next door to Turtle Swamp, both De Chain Auto Service and El Embajador — a Dominican restaurant that had been promised a space on the ground floor of the senior housing development — have both gone dark. Across the street, a building by the Pine Street Inn and The Community Builders — which Gold took legal action against in 2020 before settling in 2021 — is partway through construction.

All this development has presented challenges to the brewery. Eversource accidentally took out the electrical service to the production space in November, Lincecum said, preventing them from brewing new beer for about a month during the crucial holiday stretch. The brewery can no longer fit a semi-truck into their loading dock, making it difficult for providers or pickup vehicles to get in.

More than anything, though, “business just stopped coming,” said Walther. “You can’t drive down there right now. You can’t park right now, you can’t bike, you can’t walk.”

“If we were independently wealthy, we could last another year or two, all the construction is done, great. People will probably start coming back,” Walther added. “There’s a good possibility that this neck of JP is going to be a much nicer place when all the construction is done — but it all happened at the same time.”

The brewery currently has five employees, Lincecum said. This is down from their peak of 21, when they also operated an offshoot at the Substation in Roslindale, which closed in 2021.

Gold, when reached by phone, said he planned to try to rent the space to another tenant.

This area has long been in the spotlight for development, ever since a plan known as JP/ROX, outlining new recommendations for density and affordable housing, was adopted by the Boston Planning & Development Agency in 2017.

But city never actually changed the underlying zoning code, which left developers like JPNDC who tried to build to the new guidelines vulnerable to legal challenges like the ones from Gold and Turtle Swamp — and the delays that come with them.

“I think that the city is culpable for a lot of this,” said Lee Goodman, another longtime JP developer who is not involved with Turtle Swamp. “All these projects were supposed to get spread out, but instead, they all got pushed into one year.”

John Lincecum, co-owner of Turtle Swamp Brewing, in the production area of the brewery. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Jesse Kanson-Benanav, who leads the nonprofit organization Abundant Housing Massachusetts and has been an outspoken opponent of Turtle Swamp since the lawsuit, said that while it’s important that plans like JP/ROX be codified into zoning changes, he believes the brewery should have been more transparent with the public from the get-go.

“It’s an unfortunate loss when any small local business closes,” he said. “But maybe it’s a loss of their own making.”

But it is a loss, regardless, for patrons who flocked there. Claire Kilcullen, who sat on the patio on Wednesday with friend Melissa Mele, getting ready to play the Beer Smarts trivia game from Turtle Swamp’s shelf of board games, said the closure was “definitely shocking.”

“It’s usually super busy, even in winter,” she said.

Matthew Nash, another regular and a Lesley University professor, started coming to Turtle Swamp more often during the pandemic, when it provided “a little sense of normalcy,” he said.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Nash said of the closure. “Where am I going to hang out?”

Where, indeed? The Samuel Adams Boston Brewery is about a half-mile away, and a new spot called Drawdown Brewing is gearing up to open a few blocks down Washington Street. Otherwise, the craft beer pickings are pretty slim in Turtle Swamp’s immediate vicinity. Midway Cafe, a bar also on Washington Street, is still going strong, but Doyle’s Cafe, another nearby pub, closed in 2019 (though there has been talk of a revival in a new development planned for its former site).

While Lincecum is in support of the housing projects, he likened the situation to a coral reef, where the species diversity is crucial to the success of the environment.

“There has to be places — bodegas, little beer gardens, local businesses owned by people who actually live in the neighborhood — that make a neighborhood a neighborhood,” he said. “And I am hopeful that one day this place will become that again.”

Turtle Swamp Brewing co-owners John Lincecum, left, and Nik Walther outside the Jamaica Plain brewery. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.