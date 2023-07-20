A Chatham inn’s makeover, Colorado’s hot springs, and a self-folding travel stroller

File this under “everything old is new again.” The Greyfinch Chatham Inn, formerly known as the Chatham Highlander Village Inn, follows the recent trend of taking dated older properties and transforming them into stylish accommodations. Offering a fresh take on what it calls “the quintessential Cape Cod experience” (think nautical décor and modern amenities), the refreshed inn makes its splashy summer debut with 30 guest rooms and property-wide renovations including fenced-in outdoor spaces, year-round outdoor heated pool, fire pits for marshmallow roasts, and relocated check-in point, all just steps away from nearby beaches and coastal activities.

Advertisement

Each guest room — decorated with crisp lines, warm woods, and brass elements in a soothing palette of white with nautical blue accents — features custom-designed furniture, updated bathrooms with glass showers and double vanities, Keurig coffee makers, minifridges, smart TVs, and in-room safes. For added convenience, the suites also include a kitchenette. Complimentary bicycles can be used to explore the area and visit Main Street. Although there’s no dining available on-site, the inn offers shuttle service to its sister property, The Chatham Wayside Inn, where The Wild Goose Tavern offers an inventive menu of locally sourced seafood and fresh ingredients for lunch and dinner, and hotel guests receive a 15 percent breakfast discount. July rates from $439; August rates from $359. 877-934-7809, www.greyfinchchatham.com.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop, a spectacular 800-mile driving route in the scenic western part of the state, showcases premier hot springs destinations via self-guided itineraries. Handout

THERE:

JUST SAY AHHHH ALONG COLORADO HOT SPRINGS LOOP

Here’s a new spin on the themed-road trip vacation: The Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop, a spectacular 800-mile driving route in the scenic western part of the state, showcases premier hot springs destinations via self-guided itineraries. Explore 23 unique soaking experiences at eight premier Colorado geothermal locations — Steamboat Springs, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Ouray, Durango, Pagosa Springs, Saguache County, and Chaffee County. Not only do the Colorado Rocky Mountains offer jaw-dropping vistas, but at the end of your daily journey, you’re rewarded with the relaxing and unique features offered at each facility, such as vapor caves, hot pots, terraced pools, enormous travertine formations, and aquatic centers. The Loop recently expanded, adding three more destination partners: The Durango Hot Springs Resort & Spa (with 41 pools and soaking tubs in a Japanese-inspired garden); The Springs Resort (with new activities such as clay-infused water treatment and wild yoga class in the forest); and Iron Mountain Hot Springs (with new 21+ section and eight riverside pools). More information, map, package deals, and links to each resort can be found on the website www.cohotspringsloop.com.

Advertisement

Breckenridge’s newest luxury accommodation, The Carlin, bills itself as a “restaurant with rooms,” blending three businesses together as one top-notch hospitality experience.

DETOUR FROM DENVER

If you’re heading west from Denver to access the hot springs route, it’s worth a pit stop to check out Breckenridge’s newest luxury accommodations at The Carlin. Billing itself as a “restaurant with rooms,” the property blends three businesses together as one top-notch hospitality experience: the top floor offers four deluxe hotel suites; the main floor hosts a chic 80-seat open-kitchen restaurant with wood-burning oven and seafood-focused menu; and a 45-seat subterranean space, The Tavern Underground, serves up classic American fare in a casual setting. Room rates from $249 and $199. 970-771-3795, thecarlinbreckenridge.com.

Baby gear company Nuna aims to make traveling with your little one a breeze with their easy-fold compact stroller TRVL.

EVERYWHERE:

SELF-FOLDING TRAVEL STROLLER

Baby gear company Nuna aims to make traveling with your little one a breeze with its easy-fold compact stroller TRVL. A must-have accessory for parents on any trip, whether you’re journeying by air or car, simply push a button on the push bar and the Nuna TRVL stroller self-folds into a compact, free-standing package. The ultra-lightweight stroller (just 13.6 pounds) pairs perfectly with all PIPA series car seats, no adapters needed. When folded, the stroller can be carried by its bar, or stored in the included carry bag. Other features include a self-guiding magnetic buckle that automatically locks into place; removable and rotating arm bar; easy access basket for storing essentials; one-hand multiposition recline; and water repellent UPF 50+ canopy. Suitable for infants and toddlers weighing up to 50 pounds in either stroller or travel system mode. Available in seven colors. $500. nunababy.com/usa/trvl-easy-fold-compact-stroller

Advertisement

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.