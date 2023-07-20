Watch the world’s smelliest flower bloom at Wheaton College

What does one of the world’s smelliest flowers look like when it blooms? Now you watch as it happens.
A corpse flower at Wheaton College in Norton is being livestreamed as it prepares to bloom for the first time since the school acquired the plant in 2017.
The corpse flower takes seven to 10 years to bloom, but the flower only lasts for up to three days, Ben Robbins, the Greenhouse Horticulturist at Wheaton College, wrote in an email Monday. When it blooms, it becomes one of the world’s largest flowering structures, but it gives off a terrible smell, similar to rotting flesh, to attract pollinators.
Officially known as amorphophallus titanum, the corpse flower begins to bloom when it has stored enough energy to send the flower up, and it can weigh over 40 pounds, Robbins wrote.
For a front row seat to the rare event, a livestream has been set up since July 13 on YouTube. Once it blooms, visitors can view the flower (but not for long) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wheaton College greenhouse, which is located on the fourth-floor rooftop of the Mars Center for Science & Technology.
