Watch the world’s smelliest flower bloom at Wheaton College

What does one of the world’s smelliest flowers look like when it blooms? Now you watch as it happens.

A corpse flower at Wheaton College in Norton is being livestreamed as it prepares to bloom for the first time since the school acquired the plant in 2017.

The corpse flower takes seven to 10 years to bloom, but the flower only lasts for up to three days, Ben Robbins, the Greenhouse Horticulturist at Wheaton College, wrote in an email Monday. When it blooms, it becomes one of the world’s largest flowering structures, but it gives off a terrible smell, similar to rotting flesh, to attract pollinators.