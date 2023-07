I’ve been banned by Airbnb, but no one will tell me why

I don’t understand why I’m banned. I last booked with Airbnb in September for my husband and his friend in Las Vegas. Airbnb canceled the first booking for that trip because the host said she was no longer accepting guests.

“Removal means that your account will no longer be accessible, and you won’t be able to create another one,” it said. “We want to assure you that we reviewed your case thoroughly before reaching this conclusion. As such, we won’t be able to offer you additional support on this matter at this time.”

Q. I recently received an e-mail from Airbnb stating that it had removed my account from the platform.

Advertisement

Airbnb found me another accommodation at a hotel, and after two days of staying there, they realized that the listing wasn’t legitimate (someone had booked the hotel rooms months before then and posted them on Airbnb as rentals). I don’t see why I would get banned for that.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Airbnb has deactivated my account for no good reason. Can you help?

SOLANGE REYNER, Kirkland, Wash.

A. You should not get banned for any of this. Your host canceled your booking at the last minute, and another host had an illegitimate listing, neither of which was your fault.

So what’s going on here? Lately, many Airbnb bannings I’ve come across have happened because a background check revealed a criminal record. But you say neither you, nor your husband, nor his friend have any criminal record, so we can cross that off the list.

In its terms of service, Airbnb says it may terminate your account for violating its terms or policies; violating applicable laws; or if “we reasonably believe termination is necessary to protect Airbnb, its members or third parties.” Also, if your account has been inactive for more than two years, Airbnb may pull the plug on your account without even letting you know.

Advertisement

There’s another wrinkle here. You’re a fellow journalist, and you’ve written about Airbnb in the past (nothing very critical). Is it possible that Airbnb didn’t like your articles? I don’t know, but the company could ban you all the same.

The two cancellations were a red flag of something happening during that Las Vegas rental — although I don’t know what.

When you rent a home or apartment through Airbnb, always look for a property with a positive rating and read the reviews carefully. I was just shopping for an Airbnb in Christchurch, New Zealand, and one of the reviews warned that the host had canceled last minute. If you see that in a review, you might want to skip that property. I am certain that the illegal rental you booked in Vegas had no reviews — that’s also a problem.

If things start to go sideways with an Airbnb rental, contact the company right away, and if you’re unsure about the rules, ask. Whatever happened to your husband and friend, it sounds like an innocent mistake on their part. You can always reach out to one of the Airbnb executive contacts I publish on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org.

I asked Airbnb about your account termination. In response to my inquiry, the company reactivated your account. I asked the company what you had done to deserve being blacklisted, and a representative said, “For privacy reasons, we are not able to share more than that at this point.”

Advertisement

Airbnb didn’t tell you why you were banned either, but at least you have your account back now.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. E-mail him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him at elliottadvocacy.org/help/.