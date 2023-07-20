Umbria returns to the North End; Gufo to open in East Cambridge

Openings: Bar ‘Cino is open in Watertown (47 Main St.), serving grilled thin-crust pizzas best snipped with scissors, plenty of veggie dishes, salads, and spritzes. Visit Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. There are other locations in Brookline and Newport, R.I.
1990s hotspot Umbria has returned to the North End (250 Hanover St.), newly revamped from restaurateur Frank DePasquale (Bricco, Trattoria il Panino). There’s a roof deck, plus two floors for dining on filet mignon, coffee-crusted buffalo loin, lobster dumplings, cioppino, and shellfish towers. Visit nightly from 4 p.m.
Coming soon: Gufo, a modern Italian café and restaurant from the Coda Restaurant Group (SRV, The Salty Pig), arrives in East Cambridge by late July (660 Cambridge St.). Customize meat and cheese boards with your closest pals; share arancini and whole roasted fish; and split a pizza or two. At the café, grab pastries and coffee. Chef Andrew Hebert comes from the Salty Pig. Of note: There’s also a bocce court (first-come, first-served, 45 minutes per game).
Brunches: Sultry supper club Grace By Nia (60 Seaport Blvd.) now serves Sunday brunch. Feast on red velvet pancakes, brown butter beignets, mushroom étouffée, grits, and candied bacon alongside mimosas and espresso martinis, soundtracked with live music and DJs. Visit from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Nearby, Coquette at the Omni Boston Hotel (450 Summer St.) now serves weekend brunch on both Saturdays and Sundays: spicy baked eggs on focaccia, lobster Benedict, croque Madame, and Portuguese sweet bread French toast.
More sandwiches: Bow Market and now Davis Square sandwich sensation Shirley (22A College Ave.) — previously serving during limited hours — is open from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. on weekends, for all for your biscuit, raspberry cinnamon toast, and pickle sandwich needs.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.