Umbria returns to the North End; Gufo to open in East Cambridge

Openings: Bar ‘Cino is open in Watertown (47 Main St.), serving grilled thin-crust pizzas best snipped with scissors, plenty of veggie dishes, salads, and spritzes. Visit Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. There are other locations in Brookline and Newport, R.I.

1990s hotspot Umbria has returned to the North End (250 Hanover St.), newly revamped from restaurateur Frank DePasquale (Bricco, Trattoria il Panino). There’s a roof deck, plus two floors for dining on filet mignon, coffee-crusted buffalo loin, lobster dumplings, cioppino, and shellfish towers. Visit nightly from 4 p.m.

Coming soon: Gufo, a modern Italian café and restaurant from the Coda Restaurant Group (SRV, The Salty Pig), arrives in East Cambridge by late July (660 Cambridge St.). Customize meat and cheese boards with your closest pals; share arancini and whole roasted fish; and split a pizza or two. At the café, grab pastries and coffee. Chef Andrew Hebert comes from the Salty Pig. Of note: There’s also a bocce court (first-come, first-served, 45 minutes per game).