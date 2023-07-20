WCVB’s Brittany Johnson on crunchy peanut butter, coffee mugs, and getting to know Boston

The Oceanside, Calif., native said she has a long familiarization to-do list, most of which, she joked, “focuses mainly on food.” Prior to joining WCVB, Johnson was an investigative reporter and primary fill-in anchor at KCRA in Sacramento, Calif. “I really like informing and teaching people … letting them know what’s really going on in their community,” she said, adding that “everybody has a voice, and it is [our job] to uplift it and share their stories.”

Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Brittany Johnson said she is enjoying her new gig on WCVB-TV’s investigative team, “5 Investigates,” as well as exploring Boston and the surrounding area. “I went to the North End yesterday with my mom, who is visiting,” Johnson, 34, said in a recent phone interview. “I’m trying to get a lay of the land and learn everything I can about the area in which I am now living.”

We caught up with Johnson, who lives in a Boston suburb, to talk about all things travel.

If you could travel anywhere right now, and money was no object, where would you go?

Colombia is at the top of my travel list right now. I would love to see the amazing street art and architecture, enjoy the gorgeous beaches, and eat all of the delicious food.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted?

I haven’t booked an international vacation yet, but I’m hoping to get somewhere for my birthday this year. Please feel free to send all recommendations for someone with a winter birthday. Although I haven’t booked an international trip since COVID restrictions were lifted, I have traveled a lot domestically.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own?

I book my own trips. That’s definitely part of the adventure for me.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation?

Unplugged vacation? Sign me up. I would love to go glamping and be completely immersed in nature. A luxurious yurt tied in with tranquillity is calling my name.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table?

Use your vacation. Don’t leave anything on the table.

What has been your worst vacation experience?

Honestly, I haven’t had a travel nightmare or a bad vacation experience.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all?

I vacation for a mix of everything; to relax, learn, adventure out on excursions, live my best life at the beach, and eat everything I can possibly eat. I’m a big foodie. When I vacation, or take a quick weekend getaway, I like to indulge in local eateries and find the hidden gems.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation?

I love to read. I usually cozy up at home in the bed, on the balcony, or in a window nook, and do some good reading. With that said, I don’t usually bring a novel with me to read on vacation. I love music. So, I will get a playlist ready for the plane and vibe out, then read a newspaper and relax with whatever coffee is served on the flight. A book that is next on my list to re-read is James Baldwin’s “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be?

Oprah Winfrey. Not only is she inspirational, successful, resilient, innovative, and supportive, but she seems so warm-hearted and fun to be around.

What is the best gift to give a traveler?

I like to travel light: a carry-on bag and a backpack. With that said, the best gift someone can give me is a list of recommendations, from best restaurants to the best hiking trails with breathtaking views.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip?

I love to have a few peanut butter and jelly sandwiches — [with] crunchy peanut butter … don’t judge me — gummy bears, chips, Cheez-It crackers or some Goldfish, fruit, chocolate, and beef jerky.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation?

I have a thing for coffee mugs. I usually pick up cool coffee mugs as souvenirs.

What is your favorite app/website for travel?

I don’t have a favorite app/website for travel. I end up wherever Google guides me.

What has travel taught you?

Travel often reminds me to slow down, be patient, and adapt. When you are traveling with family and/or friends, everyone has something that they want to do, see, or things they don’t want to do or see. I’m cognizant of that and tend to go with the flow. As my parents always say, “It’s going to be what it’s going to be,” so relax, enjoy the vacation, and go with whichever way the wind blows. I also like to do things by myself. I like to take time away from the group and explore on my own.

What is your best travel tip?

Live in the moment. Don’t sweat the small stuff that doesn’t go as planned. Make memories and enjoy your time.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.