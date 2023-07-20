1 person fatally shot, another hospitalized after shootings in Lawrence

One person was shot and another suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound at two separate locations in Lawrence on Thursday, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.
The first shooting occurred at about 6:45 p.m., outside 324 Prospect St., the statement said.
The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and later was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Boston, Tucker’s office said.
The second shooting occurred shortly after the first in a car parked outside 103 Summer St., Tucker’s office said.
While searching for a suspect in the first shooting, officials found one person dead inside a vehicle from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the statement said.
It could not be confirmed if the two shootings were connected Thursday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
