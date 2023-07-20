Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: July 21-28

And not because I just thought I saw Ben Affleck at Dunkin’. Because it’s National Ice Cream Month and 84 degrees in Providence. Cone time. I’ve got to give a shout-out to Tricycle Ice Cream, which just landed at No. 7 in the nation on Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Ice Cream Shops 2023 . Yelp gave the PVD treats the nod for using the buzzy Southeast Asian ube (purple yam) flavor.

We’re in the dog days of summer, Rhody, but fear not: I’ve found events so cool, your body’s core temp will immediately drop 5 degrees. Because that’s how science works. From a Barbie party to nationally acclaimed ice cream treats for National Ice Cream Month, a 5K with beer, dancing, barbecue — let’s make like a kid at a backyard swimming pool and just dive right in.

I stand by what I said about Tricycle last July: They make old-school ice cream novelties 2.0. Think retro Flintstone Push-Ups, tri-colored popsicles, ice cream sandwiches — now up that game: Ube ice cream on toasted coconut cookies, dipped in Callebaut white chocolate, topped with toasted coconut. Caramelized Fruity Pebbles ice cream tacos. Oreo and sweet cream ice cream with caramel-drizzled cocoa cookies; Thai coconut or Calamansi (Filipino lime) push-pops. Drool over their Instagram and learn more here. Read more picks for best Rhody Ice Cream here and here.

RHODY BARBIE PARTY

Is there a “Rhody Barbie”? Does she come with hand-attachable Del’s cup and an old-school Benny’s tee?

Yup, if you’ve got Barbie fever, get your pink on at Westerly’s “Barbie Malibu Mixer.” The Barbie-themed party takes place right after a 6 p.m. screening of the blockbuster at The United Theatre July 21 — The Globe’s critic Odie Henderson calls Greta Gerwig’s movie “one of the year’s best.” Keep the vibe going at the after-party, where you can don your pink attire, dance to some of Barbie’s favorite hits, and try out some movie-themed cocktails. Party is free, 18+, pre-registration required. Movie tickets are $13.50. 5 Canal St. Details here.

PULLED INTO NAZARETH

Fans of The Band, beeline to East Greenwich. The Weight — featuring former members of The Band and Levon Helm’s band — is pulling in July 21. They’re a great live show. With guitarist/frontman Jim Weider (The Band and Levon Helm’s Midnight Ramble Band); keyboardist Brian Mitchell (Levon Helm’s Midnight Ramble Band), bassist Albert Rogers (Jim Weider Band, Jimmy Vivino), drummer Michael Bram (Jason Mraz) and keyboardist Matt Zeiner (Dickey Betts), they’ve got those Levon-barn-vibes. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets from $37. 9 Main St. Details here.

ONE MAN’S TRASH IS ANOTHER MAN’S BAND

The Suitcase Junket needs to be seen live to be fully appreciated. You realize that what sounds like a four-piece rock-blues band is just one dude, Matt Lorenz, rocking weird, handmade, found-object instruments: a guitar he rescued from a Dumpster — a drum fashioned from a gas can, a salvaged toy keyboard, a box of bones and silverware. See it to believe it. July 21 at 7 p.m. at Norman Bird Sanctuary, presented via Newport Live. $35. Details here; learn more here.

MORE MEAL DEALS

Foodies, lick up every crumb of PVD’s Restaurant Weeks: it runs through July 22. #PVDEats Details here.

CLASSICAL FINALE

The monthlong 2023 Newport Classical Music Festival rolls to its coda July 23. As of this writing there are still tickets for: “Concert and Cocktails: A Musical Soirée with Anthony McGill and Anna Polonsky at the Redwood Library & Athenæum July 21 at 8 p.m. ($200) And the Excelsis Percussion Quartet, July 22 at 2 p.m. at the Colony House. ($45.) Details here.

GETTIN’ FRINGE-Y WITH IT

Let’s get fringe, Rhody. The 10th FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival, runs now through July 29, bringing together all types of artists and performances at various venues. You can go through a day-by-day schedule on their site. This week’s highlights include:

“Family Fringe” July 22 from 1-3 p.m. at the Waterfire Arts Center. Think games, music, a foam party, cotton candy, Knead donuts, puppets and more, according to billing, followed by The Ricky Rainbow Beard Show at 3 p.m. in the Wilbury Theatre Group’s performance space. Free.

“Writing at the Fringes: Write-In at LitArts RI” July 22 from 1-4 p.m. According to billing, the venue “welcomes local writers to try out the writing nooks at the new literary center… Bring your work in progress or start something new.” Details here.

Binch Press / Queer.Archive.Work hosts an open library from noon to 3 p.m. July 22. Details here.

Get moving with Motion State Arts Community Dance classes July 22 and 23, noon to 5 p.m. Classes are pay-what-you-can, $10 suggestion, for ages 16+. Classes descriptions and details here.

…THEN WATCH DANCERS

BYO picnic and chairs to watch talented dancers as Newport Contemporary Ballet presents the Newport Dance Festival now through July 23 at the Great Friends Meeting House in Newport. Each evening, find “a unique lineup of dances” according to event billing. 21 Farewell St. Tickets from $39. Details here.

BEER RUN

If your favorite part of racing a 5K is the beer afterward, well, my friend, this is the race for you. Craft Brew Races brings an entire beer fest to the end of the 5K race at Newport’s Fort Adams July 22. Run, walk — or skip the 5K altogether and just beer it. Everyone scores a pint glass, koozie, and entry to the festival — including local and regional beer sampling, live music, vendors and food trucks selling onsite. All 5K finishers score medals. 21+ Designated driver tickets, $15. Festival only $55; run and fest $65. 90 Fort Adams Drive. Details here.

UMBRELLA SKY

You’ve seen the Instagram posts. Now it’s time for the official grand opening. Celebrating the Umbrella Sky Project — the colorful public art installation at Brick Marketplace in Newport — July 22 from 2-3 p.m. Expect a ribbon-cutting and Providence Drum Troupe. You can also see the exhibit anytime through October. Warning: you will want to Instagram. Give into the urge.

According to its website, the “Umbrella Sky Project” was born in Portugal in 2012 and inspired by “Mary Poppins.” Learn more about its origins here, see where they’ve popped up here, and about Newport’s installation here.

FULL WATERFIRE

Beep beep! We’ve got a full WaterFire July 22, and I don’t need to insult your Rhode Island-ness by explaining. But a few details:

The fun kicks off at Washington and Steeple streets at 6:30 p.m. with a lighting at 8:13 p.m. The Steeple Street Music Stage features Hollow Turtle. The “Starry, Starry Night” installation returns to Memorial Park near the Crawford Street Bridge. Food fairs will be open on Washington Street, College Street, and Canal Walk, and Trinity Brewhouse pours local brews and wine from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Let’s get our WaterFire on, Rhody.

BHANGRA FUNK

… And more dancing, actually. From The White House to Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits to the Olympics, Brooklyn-based Red Baraat has made a name for itself blending North Indian bhangra with hip-hop, jazz and funk. Dare you not to smile and move your feet watching their 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Pure joy. Founded by dhol player Sunny Jain in 2008, you might’ve seen the band more recently on “Good Morning America.” Bring your dancing shoes when the seven-piece band plays a free concert at the Roger Williams Park Bandstand July 23 6 p.m., part of FirstWorks Summer Beats Concerts. Free. Learn more here and here.

SONS OF QUINT

We’re gonna need a bigger brewery. If you love rock, blues, ‘Gansett and “Jaws,” combine your passions with Sons of Quint. “A band straight outta Dyers Cove, Maine,” brings rock and blues to Narragansett Brewery in Providence. #CrushItLikeQuint. Free. July 23, 3-6 p.m. 271 Tockwotton St. Providence. Learn more here and here.

CHAMBER TIME

Chamber music fans, rejoice: the Kingston Chamber Music Festival, now in its 35th year, kicks off July 26 at URI for two weeks of concerts. Its mission: “to engage audiences with outstanding chamber music; to provide educational outreach programs to Rhode Island students; and to present concerts at affordable prices.” On the docket this week: Richard Woodhams, former principal oboe of the Philadelphia orchestra, performs July 26 with accompaniment from fest artists. The Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet plays July 28. $35 per concert. People under 25 are free. Details here.

“A MIGHTY WIND”

Where are my Christopher Guest fans at? Get this: Newport’s JTP Film & Event Center is screening “A Mighty Wind” for the film’s 20th anniversary July 27. In the world of cult movies to re-screen — “Jaws,” “Big Lebowski” — this is an underrated gem of a re-screener. Great call here. The classic Guest crew — Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Jennifer Coolidge, Jane Lynch, Fred Willard etc. — will have you quoting “Mighty Wind” all week. (“To do then now would be retro. To do then then was very now-tro, if you will.”) Bonus: a live folk concert from Atwater-Donnelly at 6:30 p.m. Movie at 7:30. $20. 49 Touro St. Details here.

EPIC SUMMER BBQ

If you devoured Netflix’s “Barbecue Showdown” and now crave all the meats, devour in style at the luxe Weekapaug Inn. Chef Andrew Brooks cooks up an “authentic slow-and-low BBQ fare” by Quonochontaug Pond. Using a custom-made smoker, chef and team serve up brisket, pulled pork, Cajun-rubbed chicken, ribs, and more. Sample menu: pimento cheese grits, duck fat corn bread, watermelon, southern-style baked beans; cherry buckle, bourbon pecan tart. Afterward: s’mores by the fire pit. (I might wear a bib for the whole delicious night.) $95 adult, $38 ages 6-12, kids 5 and under free. July 27, 6-8 p.m. 25 Spray Rock Road, Westerly. Details here.

THE MAN BEHIND THE CURTAIN

newportFILM hosts free outdoor Thursday documentary screenings all summer. On July 27, catch “Ron Delsener Presents” at Safe Harbor Marina in Portsmouth. Directed by Jake Summer, the documentary premiered at Tribeca Film festival last month, and tells the story of Delsener, a now 87-year-old concert promoter/impresario who has been “behind virtually every major contemporary music concert in New York City. From the Beatles at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, to bringing David Bowie to Carnegie Hall and Patti Smith to the Palladium, to somehow convincing Simon and Garfunkel to come back together to play the biggest concert ever in Central Park,” according to billing. The cast includes Jimmy Buffett, Cher, Ron Delsener, Art Garfunkel, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi, Lenny Kaye, Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Gene Simmons, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Stanley, Veronica White, and Steve Van Zandt. This looks fascinating. Live music kicks off the night at 7:10 p.m., film at 8:25 p.m. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.